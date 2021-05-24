Technology News
loading

PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Restart On May 27

Sony Center website confirms PS5 will go up for pre-order again in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 24 May 2021 18:14 IST
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Restart On May 27

PlayStation 5 May 27 banner on ShopAtSC

Highlights
  • Last PS5 India restock was on Monday, May 17
  • Sony Center only retailer to list PS5 pre-order as yet
  • No word on PS5 Digital Edition restock

PlayStation 5 restocks are here sooner than anyone expected. The Sony Center official website ShopAtSC has announced that the PS5 will be available again for pre-order on Thursday, May 27 at 12pm (noon), just 10 days after the previous round of orders. These next wave of PlayStation 5 orders will be processed from June 7 onwards, ShopAtSC says, though delays are expected depending on local COVID-19 restrictions on deliveries of non-essential items where you live. Sony Center is currently only advertising the PS5 for May 27, and there is no mention of the PS5 Digital Edition.

For now, ShopAtSC is the only website to announce the next wave of PlayStation 5 pre-orders for India. Others including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales are likley to be involved as well based on earlier pre-orders. Considering how soon the PS5 is back in stock in India, the new batch of PS5 units that are being made available are no doubt part of the same import shipment as those that were released to the public last Monday, May 17. The PS5 stock sold out in seconds at that time, with some websites failing to even load, and the experience is unlikely to be much better now as demand continues to lead supply.

Sony Center also notes, as it has before, that those who have previously bought a PlayStation 5 on its website will not be allowed to purchase another unit. That restriction stands even if you bought a PS5 Digital Edition last time around. The one-unit restriction also applies to all new PS5 pre-orders on Thursday, May 27. You can buy multiple accessories and games though, for what that's worth. ShopAtSC, like most other online retailers, also requires you to create an account to buy the PS5.

IGN India was the first to report.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, PS5 restock, Sony Center, ShopAtSC, Sony India, PlayStation India
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Bill Gates' Carefully Curated Populist Persona Has Popped

Related Stories

PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Restart On May 27
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  3. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  4. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads in Less Than a Week
  5. Zee5 to Stream Friends: The Reunion in India
  6. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
  7. Realme Smart TV 4K to Launch in India on May 31
  8. The Arrowverse Is Finally Back on Streaming in India
  9. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon
  10. Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition Set to Launch in India in June 1
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 5 Lite With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 44W Flash Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Xiaomi Shipped Most Smartphones in India in Q1 2021; Sold Over 3 Million Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Globally
  3. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Restart On May 27
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of May 27 Launch, Specifications Leaked
  5. Bitcoin Price Rises Marginally After Weekend Sell-Off Fuelled by China’s Crackdown on Cryptocurrency Mining, Trading
  6. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Back In Focus, Holds About $12 Billion Worth Of The Digital Asset
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus Nord N100 Update Brings May 2021 Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  8. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Shoots Off to $162.4 Million in Opening Weekend
  9. Samsung Galaxy M22 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery May Launch Later This Year
  10. As Crypto Market Crash Continues, Is Buying the Dip the Right Call?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com