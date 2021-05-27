PlayStation 5 is here again. On Thursday at 12pm noon, the disc-equipped Rs. 49,990 PS5 will go up for sale a third time in India, just 10 days on from the previous round. It's essentially the same restock divided into two lots. There's no word on the PS5 Digital Edition though, which I'm assuming was all sold out last week. All of Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales will have the PlayStation 5 back in stock in India. Of course, the bigger worry is how long that stock will remain (seconds if not a minute at the most), whether certain sites will even be able to handle the load (hello, Games The Shop), what kind of egregious bundling they will opt for (hi, Prepaid Gamer Card), or if your PS5 pre-order will even stand after it goes through (hey, Reliance Digital).

And if you do manage to avoid all those hassles, there's the biggest one of all: COVID-19. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most if not all states have delivery restrictions on non-essential items. Though some retailers are shipping “essential” electronics such as phones and laptops, let's face it, a gaming console is very non-essential. Unless you're a pro-gamer, in which case, apologies. All PS5 retailers note that deliveries are hence based on local guidelines, with Sony Center website ShopAtSC explicitly noting as much: “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 7th June, 2021 and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations.”

How to pre-order PS5 on ShopAtSC

Sony India's retail shops Sony Center have their own website through which you can buy the PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store from June 7 onward. If they are open, naturally.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously bought a PS5, you won't be able to buy another from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site does have a notify me button in case you want to set that up.

Shop at SC offers no-cost EMI on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India affiliate, which will offer free home delivery across India. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

How to pre-order PS5 on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India. If its website manages to stay up, that is.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address. It too has a notify me button for stock availability.

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has the PlayStation 5 restocked for pre-order in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart has had trouble servicing Xbox Series X pre-orders, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can avail 10 percent on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards, and 5 percent off on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

How to pre-order PS5 on Croma

Tata-owned Croma will also offer the PS5 online. Its stores are currently closed across India. Free home delivery will be available for every order.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Croma offers easy EMI options on most credit cards.

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 on its website. Like Croma, its stores are also closed nationwide. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

How to pre-order PS5 on Prepaid Gamer Card

Bengaluru-based online games store Prepaid Gamer Card also has the PS5 back in stock. It too offers free home delivery everywhere in India, if deliveries are available.

Unforuntately, Prepaid Gamer Card has a habit of taking bundling to insane lengths. Last time around, it forced costumers to buy half a dozen games and accessories along with their PlayStation 5, with the total going over Rs. 85,000. The PS5 costs Rs. 49,990 on its own.

You don't need an account to buy the PS5 from Prepaid Gamer Card. But the website will create one for you during the checkout process, so you might as well have one. You will naturally need to provide an email address as well if you don't already an account.

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far to cancel many orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

