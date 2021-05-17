PlayStation 5 is back in India. On Monday at 12pm noon, the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition will go up for sale again in India — that marks the first restock for the former, while the latter launches in South Asia over six months on from its global debut. All of Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales will have the PlayStation 5 back in stock, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is seemingly exclusive to Sony Center website ShopAtSC. There's no word on how much stock any of them has, but expect it to be very limited — and hence, will run out in a minute or two if you aren't quick with your fingers.

Of course, the bigger question for many will be whether they can even get the PS5 delivered where they live, given the ongoing restrictions on non-essential items during the ongoing debilitating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A PS5 pre-order FAQ on ShopAtSC says: “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 24th May and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations. The product delivery shall depend on your location. You may check your order status by contacting your allocated Sony Center.”

PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump

How to pre-order PS5 on ShopAtSC

Sony India's retail shops Sony Center have their own website through which you can buy the PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store from May 24 onward. If they are open, naturally.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously bought a PS5 in January, you won't be able to buy another from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site does have a notify me button in case stocks run out.

Shop at SC offers no-cost EMI on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at ShopAtSC

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India affiliate, which will offer free home delivery across India. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address. It too has a notify me button for stock availability.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Games The Shop

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has the PlayStation 5 restocked for pre-order in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart had trouble servicing Xbox Series X pre-orders, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can avail 12 percent off up to Rs. 1,800 with EMI transactions on HDFC Bank credit and bank cards, and 10 percent off up to Rs. 1,250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card (no-EMI).

Buy PlayStation 5 at Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 on Prepaid Gamer Card

Bengaluru-based online games store Prepaid Gamer Card also has the PS5 back in stock. It too offers free home delivery everywhere in India, if deliveries are available.

You don't need an account to buy the PS5 from Prepaid Gamer Card. But the website will create one for you during the checkout process, so you might as well have one. You will naturally need to provide an email address as well if you don't already an account.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Prepaid Gamer Card

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far to cancel many orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 on its website, in addition to its retail store. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Vijay Sales

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.