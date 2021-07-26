PlayStation 5 is back, back again. Today at 12pm (noon), the disc-equipped Rs. 49,990 PS5 will go up for sale a sixth time in India, just two weeks on from the previous round. It's essentially the same restock divided into two lots, it would seem. There's no word on the PS5 Digital Edition though, which I'm guessing was all sold out last week. All of Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales will have the PlayStation 5 back in stock in India. Of course, the bigger worry is how long that stock will remain (seconds if not a minute at the most), whether certain sites will even be able to handle the load (you know who you are), or if your PS5 pre-order will even stand after it goes through (again, you know who you are).

The only relief right now is that restrictions on deliveries have eased in most (if not all) regions across India. That said, the official Sony Center website ShopAtSC continues with the same boilerplate: “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 6th August, 2021 and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations.” While the rest of the crowd — Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales — hasn't given us shipping dates, expect them to be in line with Sony Center. It might even end up being earlier, given several customers have reported their PS5 pre-orders were shipped much before the announced shipping date the last couple of times.

How to pre-order PS5 on ShopAtSC

Sony India's retail shops Sony Center have their own website through which you can buy PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store. If they are open where you live.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously bought a PS5, you won't be able to buy another from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site does have a notify me button in case you want to set that up.

ShopAtSC offers low-cost EMIs on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India affiliate, which will offer free home delivery across the country. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Amazon offers no-cost EMIs on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can get 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 on its website. Like Croma, its stores have opened up across India. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

Vijay Sales offers 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on American Express credit cards. There are easy EMI options on HDFC Bank debit cards and select credit cards. You can also earn Rs. 375 as part of the complimentary MYVS Rewards programme.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Vijay Sales

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has PlayStation 5 restocked for pre-orders in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders in the past, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Flipkart offers easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards. You can avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 on Croma

Tata-owned Croma will also offer the PS5 restock online. Its stores are now open in most places, but PlayStation 5 can only be pre-ordered on its website. Free home delivery will be available for every order.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Croma offers easy EMI options on most credit cards. You can avail 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, 7.5 percent cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit cards, or a Croma gift card worth 5 percent up to Rs. 1,000 on credit and debit card transactions.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Croma

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 online in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far to cancel many orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Reliance Digital offers 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on SBI Bank credit cards. You can get Rs. 1,500 instant discount, and also avail easy EMI options with most popular banks.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 on Prepaid Gamer Card

Bengaluru-based online games store Prepaid Gamer Card also has the PS5 back in stock. It too offers free home delivery everywhere in India, if deliveries are available.

Be warned, Prepaid Gamer Card has a habit of taking bundling to insane lengths. In May, it forced costumers to buy half a dozen games and accessories along with their PlayStation 5, with the total going over Rs. 85,000. The PS5 costs Rs. 49,990 on its own.

You don't need an account to buy the PS5 from Prepaid Gamer Card. But the website will create one for you during the checkout process, so you might as well have one. You will naturally need to provide an email address as well if you don't already have an account.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Prepaid Gamer Card

How to pre-order PS5 on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India. If its website manages to stay up, that is. Games The Shop has been a repeat offender in that regard.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address. It too has a notify me button for stock availability.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Games The Shop

