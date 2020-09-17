Technology News
PS5 Games Will Cost Up to $70, as Everyone Feared

In India, PS5 games might cross the Rs. 5,000 mark.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 September 2020 03:49 IST
PS5 Games Will Cost Up to $70, as Everyone Feared

Photo Credit: Sony

Demon's Souls

Highlights
  • Currently, PS4 games go up to $60 in the US
  • In India, the ceiling is usually Rs. 3,999
  • PlayStation 5 arrives November worldwide

PlayStation 5 games will cost up to $69.99 (about Rs. 5,200), Sony has revealed. Alongside pricing and launch date for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, Sony announced that its first-party launch titles will cost between $49.99 (about Rs. 3,700) and $69.99 (about Rs. 5,200), confirming the dreaded $10 increase that had been incessantly discussed ever since 2K revealed a price increase for NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. For Sony, the two launch games priced at $70 are Demon's Souls and Destruction All Stars.

It's unclear how exactly this will translate in India. PS4 and Xbox One games are priced at $59.99 in the US and Rs. 3,999 in India. But that conversion was set when the US dollar to Indian rupee equation was below 70:1. As of today, $60 is about Rs. 4,400. In some cases, Microsoft has charged more than Rs. 4,000 for digital Xbox One releases. If Sony were to take current conversions into account — as makes sense — we might see PS5 game prices cross the Rs. 5,000 barrier in India. It's impossible to say for now, as none of the first-party PS5 titles are up for sale as yet.

Of course, not every PlayStation 5 game will be $70. Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes in at $49.99, but it's worth noting that the standalone spin-off sequel to 2018's Spider-Man game is not a full-fledged title. It will be half as long as the original, Insomniac Games has itself confirmed. The only other PS5 first-party launch title lower than $70 is Sackboy: A Big Adventure at $60 (about Rs. 4,400).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5
PS5 Games Will Cost Up to $70, as Everyone Feared
