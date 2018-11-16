PS5 Game Seems to Be in Development at Final Fantasy Studio

Final Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions is working on a PS5 game. The yet to be announced PS5 is reportedly the reason for Sony skipping E3 2019 and PS5 development kits have been given to select game makers. It appears that the Square Enix-owned studio is one of them in possession of such hardware. This was discovered thanks to a Luminous Productions employee's LinkedIn profile which stated that a "new AAA title for PS5" was in the works.

The PS5 game may be called Last Idea according to a trademark discovered by gaming blog Gematsu. It will be interesting to see what the studio finally comes up with considering its head, Hajime Tabata exited the company, leading to the end of development on Final Fantasy XV.

All further production on Final Fantasy XV PC has been cancelled. In the light of Final Fantasy XV producer Hajime Tabata leaving Square Enix, slated PC features geared towards the Nvidia RTX line-up of GPUs such as ray tracing and deep learning supersampling (DLSS) have been scuttled. While DLSS is present in a Final Fantasy XV benchmark, it's not in the full game and is unlikely to be patched in along with ray tracing. Other cancelled features include a robust level editor with enhanced mod support, three out of four promised downloadable content (DLC) episodes, and Comrades, Final Fantasy XV's multiplayer expansion.

This should come as no surprise given that Tabata was the driving force behind most of Final Fantasy XV's continued development. With him moving on to start his own indie studio, it seems that Square Enix's confidence in the game has gone too. Tabata's departure is at odds with his past statements, previously claiming that Final Fantasy XV enjoyed an "average player satisfaction rate" of 62.4 percent for the game's scenario in totality which was a reason for the original plan of Final Fantasy XV getting content until 2019. Now, only one DLC episode, Episode Ardyn is in the works and is out in March 2019.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.