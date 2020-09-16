Technology News
PS5 Showcase Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More

PlayStation 5 prices and launch date potentially incoming. Fingers crossed.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 September 2020 23:30 IST
PS5 Showcase Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More

Photo Credit: Sony

PS5 Digital Edition

Highlights
  • PS5 event time in India is 1:30am on September 17
  • Live stream for PS5 event on YouTube, Twitch
  • PS5 launch titles, other games are on the official invite

Are we about to see the PS5 price and release date? Sony won't say, except that it will give us another look at games for the PlayStation 5 in an online-only event — due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — after midnight on Wednesday. That includes PS5 launch titles and other PS5 games releasing in the months and years ahead. A lot of analysts are predicting that it's all essentially a ruse — or marketing hype, as you see it — to set up a giant reveal of how much the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will cost, and when they will be available globally.

All signs point toward it, especially now that Microsoft has blinked first in what seemed like a forever waiting game over next-gen console price and release date. We already know what we must pay for the Xbox Series X (Rs. 49,990) and Series S (Rs. 34,990) in India, when they will be available (November 10, as with the rest of the world), and when pre-orders open (Tuesday, September 22). Now it's time for Sony to fill in the PS5 blanks. But will it? There's only one way to find out. The PS5 Showcase event will run for around 40 minutes, shorter than the last one.

PS5 event time in India

The PlayStation 5 Showcase event kicks off at 1:30am IST on Thursday, September 17. For those in the US, that's 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT on Wednesday, September 16. Use this handy converter to find out what time the PS5 event starts in your city.

PS5 event live stream

You can watch the PS5 live on PlayStation's official YouTube or Twitch channel. We've got the YouTube embed below, so you can also just stick around on this page to follow the updates.

The YouTube stream is age-restricted so you will need to be signed into your Google account to view it.

PS5 event languages

The PS5 event will be live streamed in English, French, Canadian French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Latin Spanish. Click on a language to head to the respective YouTube stream.

PS5 expected price in India

A Bloomberg report from earlier this week claimed that the PS5 will cost $449 (about Rs. 33,000) while the PS5 Digital Edition will come in at below $400 (about Rs. 29,500).

Of course, the India prices will be much higher on account of taxes, customs, and import fees. Based on previous launches, we think this would put the PS5 at around Rs. 44,990 in India and the PS5 Digital Edition possibly around Rs. 39,990, which is pretty close to the Xbox pricing as well. Mind you, these are very rough estimates.

PS5 expected launch date in India

Sony has previously hinted that the PS5 would launch in November. And with the Xbox Series X and Series S set to drop November 10, expect the PS5 to be a week or two around that date. Or maybe on the same date, November 10, itself. We might know in a few hours.

Comments

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition
