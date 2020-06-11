Technology News
loading

PS5 Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More

The first PS5 games will be revealed, and possibly a look at the console too.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 June 2020 23:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PS5 Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More

Photo Credit: Sony

PS5 event is online-only

Highlights
  • PS5 event time in India is 1:30am IST on June 12
  • Live stream for PS5 event on YouTube, Twitch
  • No 4K 60fps, but available in six languages

It's time for PlayStation 5. Sony will give us our first look at games for the PS5 in an online-only event after midnight on Thursday, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There's no word on what those games will be, but most of them will be launch titles, with Sony saying as much its announcement earlier this week. The only clue? The PS5 games about to be revealed for will come from studios both large and small, Sony noted. The PS5 event will run for around an hour, if that's any indicator of how many games you can expect to see.

Of course, it's possible that Sony will use some of that time to introduce the PS5 itself. While we've seen the new DualSense controller and we know the PS5's specifications, we don't know what it actually looks like, let alone what it will cost when it arrives later this year. Sony's only advice for the PS5 event is to wear headphones while watching, as “there's some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it's pumped through your phone or laptop speakers.”

PS5 event time in India

The PS5 event kicks off at 1:30am IST on Friday, June 12. For those in the US, that's 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT on Thursday, June 11. Use this handy converter to find out what time the PS5 event starts in your city.

PS5 event live stream

You can watch the PS5 live on PlayStation's official YouTube or Twitch channel. We've got the YouTube embed below, so you can also just stick around on this page, if you'd like.

PS5 event languages

The PS5 event will be live streamed in English, Japanese, Spanish (Spain or Latin America), French, and German. Click on a language to head to the respective YouTube stream.

Is there a 4K 60fps stream for PS5 event?

Unfortunately, no. The PS5 event will be locked to 1080p 30fps to ease the show's production process since everyone's working from home, Sony said in its announcement. It's possible that some PS5 game trailers will be available in 4K on YouTube later.

Even if that doesn't happen, don't worry, all the games you'll see will still run at 4K on the PS5.

PS5 launch date in India

The PS5 is slated for a Q4 2020 — that's October to December — launch worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, Sony, PlayStation
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Snap Announces Major Upgrades to Snapchat With New AR-Powered Camera Experiences at Partner Summit 2020

Related Stories

PS5 Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch the PS5 Event Live Stream Worldwide
  2. Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Debut in India
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Soon, Launch Offers Tipped
  4. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  5. Nokia 5310 Feature Phone to Launch in India on June 16
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  7. D2h May Soon Bundle HD RF Set-Top Box, Magic Stick at Rs. 2,198
  8. Acer Nitro 5 With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
  9. Mi Band 5 With 14-Day Battery Life, Women's Health Mode Launched
  10. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Snap Announces Major Upgrades to Snapchat With New AR-Powered Camera Experiences at Partner Summit 2020
  2. PS5 Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
  3. SoftBank-Owned ARM's China JV Rejects Allegations Against CEO
  4. EU to File Antitrust Complaint Against Amazon Over Treatment of Third Party Sellers: Report
  5. Google Removes 38 Adware-Infested Apps From Google Play: White Ops
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro Said to Go on Sale in India Soon, Sale Offers Tipped
  7. Xiaomi, Oppo Said to Turn to Smartphone Imports for India Market as Plants Struggle
  8. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to Receive Android 11 Beta 1 Update Soon: Xiaomi
  9. iPhone 12 Reportedly Seen on EEC Database, iMac 2020 Spotted As Well
  10. Global Fact-Checking WhatsApp Chat Bot for COVID-19 Gets Hindi Language Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com