PS5 Codename May Be Erebus: Report

The PS5, PlayStation 5 or whatever is planned by Sony after the PS4 may be codenamed Erebus. This has been discovered by eagle-eyed users on popular gaming forum ResetEra in the latest release of Unreal Engine 4. The name appears alongside PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms in Unreal Engine 4's code. Considering that the PS4 codename was Orbis and the PS4 Pro's was Neo, and PS VR was Morpheus, Erebus appears to make sense.

As per Greek mythology, Erebus is thought to be the god of darkness and is identified as one of the first five being in existence, born of chaos. Which makes perfect sense when you consider that Sony, while being the market leader right now, is probably trying to figure out how to adapt to a world that's quickly demanding every game on the Nintendo Switch. Coupled with new albeit expensive tech like ray tracing, it will be interesting to see what direction Sony takes.

"It looks like it’s hinting at a new console. In engines you tend to have like a bunch of values to tell you which platform you’re on because they all need to run slightly differently," claims a source speaking to VG247, "The whole Erebus being a god thing makes sense with the Sony codename branding.

"The [first] screenshot is just the value being set. And the second one is a little bit of code that looks like it’s adding cross platform play."

That said, a second source speaking to the site suggested that there's nothing concrete to tie this to Sony. However, it's no surprise that new consoles are in the works, and if recent leaks are correct, we could see soon to be released games hitting them too.

According to a job listing unearthed by VGR for Infinity Ward - the studio behind Call of Duty Modern Warfare, 2019's Call of Duty could be a next-gen game. It calls for a narrative scripted on a temporary basis to work on a "new, unannounced title for multiple next gen platforms". Considering Call of Duty 2019 is being helmed by Infinity Ward is yet to be announced, it could be focussed on the PS5 and next Xbox.

If true, it could mean that we would have a repeat of cross-generation titles that peppered the early days of the PS4 and Xbox One, with the PS3 and Xbox 360 getting pared down versions of games such as Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Watch Dogs. At the moment, CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is also slated to be a title for PS5 and next Xbox along with PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.