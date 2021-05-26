Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre Orders Start at 12 Noon on May 27 via Vijay Sales, Croma, More

PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Start at 12 Noon on May 27 via Vijay Sales, Croma, More

PS5 was launched globally in November last year and stocks have been an issue worldwide ever since.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 May 2021 11:22 IST
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Start at 12 Noon on May 27 via Vijay Sales, Croma, More

Photo Credit: Croma

PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 standard edition costs Rs. 49,990
  • Shipping will depend on lockdown restrictions
  • PlayStation 5 will be available via Sony Center Official website

PlayStation 5 pre-orders will begin again on Thursday, May 27 via multiple online retailers in India. Ever since its launch in the country in February this year, the PS5 has been a rare commodity. There has been a shortage of stocks worldwide, and whenever it goes for sale or pre-orders, stocks run out in mere minutes if not seconds. PS5 hopefuls will now have another chance at pre-ordering the console. But only the standard edition of the PS5 will be up for pre-orders and not the Digital Edition.

Sony launched the PS5 globally in November last year and then in India in February this year. Even though the company has reported impressive sales figures for its latest console globally, customers are still struggling to buy one. Those who are still searching for a PS5 can try their luck on May 27 when the PS5 goes up for pre-order via Vijay Sales, Croma, and Prepaid Game Card, along with Sony Center's official online store ShopatSC. Pre-orders will start at 12pm (noon) till stocks last. The PS5 costs Rs. 49,990 for the standard edition.

It is possible that retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, and others also open pre-orders for the PlayStation 5. As of now, these websites do not have any indication of pre-orders going live.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, the version of the console that comes without a disk drive and is cheaper than the standard edition by Rs. 10,000, went up for pre-orders for the first time in India on May 17 along with the standard version. Both of them were out of stock within seconds. With a huge influx of interested buyers, some websites had the console listed as “sold out”/ “currently unavailable” within a minute of pre-orders going live, while other websites were unable to manage the traffic and failed to load entirely.

Tomorrow, May 27, is expected to be no different and stocks are expected to run out really quickly. If you are lucky enough to pre-order a PS5, let us know in the comments down below.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation 5 pre order, Sony, Croma, Vijay Sales, ShopatSC
    Vineet Washington
    Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
    PlayStation Days of Play Sale: FIFA 21, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and More

    Related Stories

    PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Start at 12 Noon on May 27 via Vijay Sales, Croma, More
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
    2. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
    3. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
    4. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
    5. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
    6. WhatsApp Said to Sue Government in Attempt to Block New Regulations
    7. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 'Spurned & Burned' Is Live — What's New?
    8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL Includes PUBG Mobile
    9. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
    10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India
    #Latest Stories
    1. Domino’s India Data Breach: Company Claims No Financial Details Compromised, Customers Have Been Informed
    2. Aarogya Setu Will Now Show Blue Ticks, Blue Shield for Vaccinated Individuals
    3. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Start at 12 Noon on May 27 via Vijay Sales, Croma, More
    4. PlayStation Days of Play Sale: FIFA 21, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and More
    5. Tesla Doubles Down on Camera-Based Pure Vision Autopilot Amid Growing Scrutiny
    6. Tesla Sets Up China Site to Store Car Data Locally Amid Scrutiny Over Security Concerns
    7. Google, Facebook Fined in Russia for Failing to Delete Banned Content
    8. Lunar Eclipse 2021: Blood Moon and Total Eclipse Year Will Appear Today
    9. WhatsApp Said to Sue Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy
    10. Microsoft Teams Gets Ability to Let Developers Build Collaborative Apps, Custom Scenes
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com