Sony and Microsoft may be tightlipped about the PS5 and next Xbox, but that hasn't stop a flurry of rumour and speculation on what to expect from the successors to the PS4 and Xbox One. The latest of these, courtesy of Reddit and popular gaming forum ResetEra suggest that the PS5 and Next Xbox would be priced in-line with what the PS4 and Xbox One were originally priced at. Furthermore, it's suggested yet again that Microsoft would follow a two-pronged strategy with a streaming-only Xbox codenamed Lockhart and a more conventional, powerful variant referred to internally as Anaconda. The PS5 and next Xbox release dates are slated for around the holiday season of 2020.

Interestingly the Reddit post with PS5 and next Xbox pricing and specifications was removed, however some of its details were confirmed by a verified insider on ResetEra, lending credence to some of the claims. The latest rumours indicate that the PS5 will start at $399 (around Rs. 28,500), same as the launch price of PS4 back in 2014, whereas the upcoming Xbox One successor will be released with a price-tag of $499 (around Rs. 35,600), again same as launch price of Xbox One with Kinect sensor. The Kinect-less variant, which was added later, was sold initially at $399 (around Rs. 28,500).

PS5 specifications and price

CPU: Custom 8 cores / 16 Threads Zen 2 CPU

GPU: Custom NAVI @8+ teraflops

Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Storage: 1TB SSD

Price: $399 (around Rs. 28,500)

Next Xbox specifications and price

CPU: Custom 8 cores / 16 Threads Zen 2 CPU

GPU: Custom NAVI @12+ teraflops

Memory: 16GB GDDR6

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD @ 1+GB/s

DirectX Raytracing + MS AI

Price: $499 (around Rs. 35,600)

Next Xbox streaming console specifications and price

CPU: Custom 8 cores / 16 Threads Zen 2 CPU

GPU: Custom NAVI @4+ teraflops

Memory: 12GB GDDR6

Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD @ 1+GB/s

DirectX Raytracing + MS AI

Price: $249 (around Rs. 17,800)

Some of these claims were confirmed by the insider at ResetEra.

"The hardware is partially true," the post reads. "Storage is true. Raytracing is true. Lockhart is not streaming box. Xbox SoC codename is Anubis, check AMD's plan. MS AI is not a part of the hardware, in other words, never heard of TPU or ASIC like it. How to implement Raytracing? See GDC 2019. Why they make a decision like Lockhart? See GDC 2019. Why there still no DevKit? After GDC 2019."

While the ResetEra user was verified by the administration, it's best to take this information with a tonne of salt until we have official information. With GDC 2019 in late March, it might not be long before the first concrete details emerge on either console.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.