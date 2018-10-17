PS4 Update 6.02 Out Now, Possibly Fixes Malicious Private Message Bug

Earlier in the week it was discovered that the PS4 would crash on receiving a private message with a specific set of characters. Sony appears to have issued a fix in the form of a system software update for the PS4. Dubbed as PS4 update 6.02 with a download size of 447.4MB, it 'improves system performance' according to Sony's patch notes and is a mandatory download for the console. While Sony hasn't exactly confirmed that this update with address the PS4 private message crash bug, it most likely would given that it comes roughly five days since it was initially reported.

A number of PS4 owners took to Reddit to warn others to set their PS4 messages to friends only or disable them entirely after this bug crashed PS4 consoles. It seems that the issue is so severe that it forces users to factory reset their consoles in order to have them working properly. What's more is, you don't even have to open the message to be impacted. Just receiving the notification on your PS4 is enough to trigger a crash in some instances. Hopefully this has now been fixed with the PS4 6.02 update.

And speaking of updates, the next big one from Sony is slated to bring PSN name changes, a feature that's been requested for the longest time.

No PSN name change release date has been revealed just yet and all Sony has said is that it would coming "soon" with plans of it exiting the PlayStation Preview Program at the end of November 2018 and that a "full rollout" is slated for early 2019.

"When you change your online ID, you will have the option to display your previous ID with your new ID, so your friends can recognise you," a post from the company reads. "Once you decide to display your old ID or not, you won’t be able to adjust this after completing the online ID change process."

This feature will work with all PS4 games published after April 1, 2018 and a large number of "most-played" PS4 games released prior. That said, Sony states that there may be errors in certain games for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita.

"Reverting back to an old ID will resolve most issues caused by the ID change. In addition, when this feature officially launches, a list of compatible games published before April 1, 2018, will be provided on PlayStation.com for reference before you make a change," claims Sony.

