PS4 Sales Over 70.6 Million Worldwide, PS VR at 2 Million: Sony

 
07 December 2017
PS4 Sales Over 70.6 Million Worldwide, PS VR at 2 Million: Sony

Highlights

  • Sony's PS4 sold over 70.6 million units since its launch in 2013
  • PS VR has sold over two million units since its launch last year
  • Over 617.8 million PS4 games have been sold

The PS4 has hit a new sales record this, selling more than 70.6 million units as of December 3, 2017 from its launch on November 15, 2013. This includes the original PS4, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro. In addition to this, the company revealed that over 617.8 million copies of PS4 games have been sold. This includes both physical copies on disc and digital downloads through Sony’s PlayStation Store.

Perhaps the most interesting point are the PS VR sales. The headset has sold over two million units globally since its release last year with game sales totally in excess of 12.2 million copies at game stores and digital downloads as of December 3, 2017.

 

“We are delighted that so many people are enjoying the unique entertainment proposition of PlayStation 4 and that an emerging technology like PlayStation VR continues to gain traction,” said Andrew House, Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment in a prepared statement.

“I cannot thank our fans and partners enough. Their support, since the launch of very first PlayStation in 1994, has helped to make PlayStation one of the biggest console gaming network in the world. We will continue to work closely with partners to maintain this momentum and remain steadfast in making PS4 the best place to play.”

This should come as no surprise. A strong roster of exclusives such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, and Yakuza 0 ensure that there’s enough of a reason to own a PS4. How Sony capitalise on this momentum in 2018 remains to be seen particularly with Microsoft's Xbox One X and the Nintendo Switch's rising popularity, but with the likes of God of War and Spider-Man on the way, it’s unlikely that the company will be too worried.

Further reading: Andrew House, PlayStation VR, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS4 Pro Sales, PS4 sales, PS4 Slim, PS VR, PSVR, Sony
PS4 Sales Over 70.6 Million Worldwide, PS VR at 2 Million: Sony
 
 

