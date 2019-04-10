Technology News

PSN Name Change Feature Available for All PS4 Users From Today: Sony

, 10 April 2019
The much awaited PSN name change feature rolls out for PS4 users today. Sony confirmed this with a post on its site. The first name change for your PSN Online ID is free with subsequent changes costing $10 (around Rs. 700) for non-PS Plus subscribers and $5 (close to Rs. 350) for PS Plus subscribers. In addition to this, Sony has put together a list of games that may be impacted by the PSN name change. Issues include losing save progress, saved game data, leaderboard data, and progress towards trophies. Players may also lose access to content (paid or otherwise) acquired for games such as add-ons and virtual currency.

How to change PSN name on PS4

  • From your PS4 go to Settings.
  • Select Account Management > Account Information > Profile > Online ID.
  • Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.
  • Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

How to change PSN name on smartphone or PC

  • Sign in to your  and select PSN Profile in the menu.
  • Select the Edit button that's next to your Online ID.
  • Enter an Online ID of your choice or choose from one of the suggestions.
  • Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the change.

You can check out the full list of games supported and impacted by PSN name changes here. When you change your online ID, you will have the option to display your previous ID with your new ID, so your friends can recognise you. Once you decide to display your old ID or not, you won't be able to adjust this after completing the online ID change process.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS4, PSN Name Change, PSN, Sony
