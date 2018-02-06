Sony Explains How PS4 Pro Supersampling Mode Works

PS4 system software update 5.50 (codenamed Keiji) promises to bring supersampling mode to the PS4 Pro. What this does is, improve visual quality on certain games that aren’t optimised for the PS4 Pro on displays that are not 4K. While Sony now explained how it works and what you can expect.

“PS4 Pro users will see a new ‘supersampling mode’ under Settings, which enables those with HDTVs (i.e., 1080p or less) to enjoy an enhanced visual experience when playing some PS4 games,” writes Mary Yee Vice President, PlayStation Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment America. The post goes onto detail that you don’t need a 4K TV to get the benefits of the PS4 Pro - an interesting stance amidst the Xbox One X promising similar gains when it hit late last year.

“With supersampling mode, games that render to a higher resolution when connected to a 4K TV will downscale to match the HDTV – allowing PS4 Pro owners to leverage the benefits of an image clarity boost even if they don’t own a 4K TV. Certain games already have ‘supersampling’ benefits as part of their ‘PS4 Pro Enhanced’ feature set, but this new mode can enhance the experience for those games that don’t already have the feature.”

Also keep in mind that not all games will benefit from this because of the “PS4 Pro’s added power and modes benefit different games in different ways.”

Other changes with PS4 system software update 5.50 include UI tweaks, a PS Plus tab in your games library to show you your games acquired through Sony’s service, Playtime Management to allot playable hours for kids, playable background music while using PS Now - Sony’s game streaming service, the ability to customise tournaments team pages, and importing custom wallpapers via USB.

No release date for PS4 system software update 5.50 has been revealed yet, but with Sony already talking up its features, it’s probably out sooner rather than later.

