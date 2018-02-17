Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro Prices in India Increased After Budget 2018 Customs Duty Hike

 
, 17 February 2018
PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro Prices in India Increased After Budget 2018 Customs Duty Hike

Sony has increased the price of the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro in India following the Indian government's decision to increase customs duty from 10 percent to 20 percent during the Union Budget 2018 announcement. The PS4 Pro India price is now Rs. 41,990 with availability slated from February 21 onwards according to multiple distributors and retailers speaking to Gadgets 360.

Initially, the PS4 Pro debuted at Rs. 38,990 and was promptly unavailable after the initial shipment sold out in February last year, possibly due to BIS issues.

 

The PS4 Slim also sees a price hike. The 500GB variant Gadgets 360 has been given to understand, will cost Rs. 31,990 while the 1TB PS4 Slim will now sport a Rs. 35,990 price. Previously they were priced at Rs. 28,990 and Rs. 32,990 respectively. At the moment, there's been no confirmation if the PS VR would see a price hike.

These new prices will impact all new stock of the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim imported into India with immediate effect. What this means is, while the PS4 Pro will occupy a Rs. 41,990 price point from the get go, older PS4 Slim stock will still be available at its earlier price until new shipments hit the country.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this story the moment we hear from the company.

