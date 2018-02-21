Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 Pro Available in India This Week at a New Price

 
21 February 2018
PS4 Pro Available in India This Week at a New Price

Highlights

  • The PS4 Pro will officially be back in stock this week
  • This means Indian buyers can finally buy a PS4 Pro with local warranty
  • The PS4 Pro MRP is now Rs. 41,990 instead of the earlier Rs. 38,990 price

The PS4 Pro will finally be back in stock in games stores across India this week officially. This marks the first time since the PS4 Pro’s India launch in February last year that Sony will make the PS4 Pro available following what presumably was issues related to BIS clearance. Gadgets 360 has learned that PS4 Pro consoles have landed in the country and are being billed to retailers and distributors right now.

In addition to this, promotional material claiming that the PS4 Pro is back in stock has been sent to game stores as well. Expect to see it on store shelves later this week as well as on sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Games The Shop.

It is important to recollect that Sony has increased the price of the PS4 Pro for India following the Indian government's decision to increase customs duty from 10 percent to 20 percent during the Union Budget 2018 announcement. Now, the PS4 Pro will have an MRP of Rs. 41,990 as opposed to the Rs. 38,990 price it sported when it was available officially.

 

And while the PS4 Pro price is higher than what it used to be, you may not have to pay that much. Multiple sources in the supply chain claim that Sony isn’t exercising as much price control over the PS4 Pro price as it used to.

This will result in the likes of Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline, independent stores offering a small discount of around four percent, bringing the price down to a little under Rs. 40,000. It’s a crucial move considering that the PS4 Pro has been readily available unofficially through grey and parallel imports for a price of around Rs. 32,000. This makes the trade off for an official unit with warranty a little more palpable.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this story the moment we hear from the company.

As it stands, we found the PS4 Pro to be a worthy option to the standard PS4 particularly if you have a 4K HDR display. And if you're wondering how it fares versus the Xbox One X, we got you covered with this handy guide.

