PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition Console Announced

Joining the ever-expanding collection of special edition PS4 consoles from Sony is the PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition. The company announced it to celebrate 500 million sales of PlayStation consoles since the brand's inception in 1994. According to the PlayStation blog the PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition release date is August 24 with a price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 39,730). It will be available at select stores. At the time of reporting this, Sony India hasn't announced if it's coming to India just yet. Gadgets 360 has requested the company for comment and will update this story if we hear from it.

PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition - what's in the box

Special translucent collector’s box packaging

Translucent dark blue 2TB PS4 Pro with blue power light that illuminates the console

Each console has a commemorative copper plate on its front, with its unique limited edition number etched on

Matching Dualshock 4, its dark blue translucent design complimented by a copper PS symbol

Translucent dark blue vertical stand

Mono-headset

Special dark blue PlayStation Camera and matching stand

Furthermore, the PS4 500 Million Limited Edition DualShock 4 controller and headset will be sold separately for EUR 64 (around Rs. 5,000) and EUR 89 (around Rs.7,100). The PS4 500 Million Limited Edition DualShock 4 controller release date is August 24 and the headset release date is October 11.

Usually, Sony India has been exceptionally proactive with bringing PS4 bundles and accessories to India and this should make it as well. That said, Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

