PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition to Launch in India Soon

The PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition console will be available in India soon. According to multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360, Sony will be bringing in the console in the first week of October. The India price for the PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition console is Rs. 52,990. Comparatively, the regular PS4 Pro is Rs. 41,990. This makes the PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition console the most expensive piece of console hardware in India available officially with the Xbox One X MRP being Rs. 48,490 . In the grey market it's been available at a higher price tag of around Rs. 70,000 in Mumbai with prices in Bengaluru going as high as Rs. 90,000.

Much like the name suggests, quantities of this console are limited with a source stating that not more than 20 to 25 units will be available in India. As for where you can buy it, given its limited supply, there's a distinct possibility that it might be restricted to specialist offline game stores rather than online marketplaces like Amazon India and Flipkart. Gadgets 360 has requested Sony India for comment and will update this story if we hear from it.

And while the Rs. 52,990 price tag might seem exorbitant, here's what you get.

PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition - what's in the box

Special translucent collector’s box packaging

Translucent dark blue 2TB PS4 Pro with blue power light that illuminates the console

Each console has a commemorative copper plate on its front, with its unique limited edition number etched on

Matching Dualshock 4, its dark blue translucent design complimented by a copper PS symbol

Translucent dark blue vertical stand

Mono-headset

Special dark blue PlayStation Camera and matching stand

