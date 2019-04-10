PS4 Price in India Dropped for Sony Summer Promotion

The PS4 will be getting a price drop in India from this week. This isn't all. PS4 games, controllers, and PlayStation VR (PS VR) will be discounted as well. Multiple distributors speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that this is a part of a Sony summer promotion which starts on April 12 and will end on June 15. The PS4 India price is Rs. 23,580 for the 500GB Slim variant and includes Gran Turismo Sport, Uncharted 4, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition all on disc. There's also three months of PS Plus which gives users access to multiplayer and cloud saves included as well.

While Sony is yet to officially announce these deals, it appears that the PS4 1TB console will also see a discount too. The PS4 Pro however, will keep the same price. The other discounts on games and controllers should not be too dissimilar to what we saw during Sony's Diwali offers, with one change. Games that were priced at Rs. 999 will now be Rs. 1,125. Gadgets 360 has requested Sony for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

Another addition is the discount on games like Spider-Man PS4 and God of War which will now be Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 1,999 respectively. Expect these offers to go live by April 11 or April 12 on sites like Amazon India and Flipkart. Local game stores should have them as well.

That said, the PS4 Slim 500GB for Rs. 23,580 with three months of PS Plus and Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo Sport, and Uncharted 4 is a great deal. It's made even better when you consider that offline retailers will sell the console alone, without it's games or the PS Plus subscription for around Rs. 20,000, though your mileage may vary.

It's interesting to see Sony take an extremely aggressive approach to the Indian market considering it is essentially PlayStation country thanks to Microsoft's continued absence at a large chunk of local retail and Nintendo lacking an official presence. Though the lack of a PS4 Pro price drop is disappointing if you've been waiting to buy it.

At the moment the PS4 Pro India price is Rs. 38,710 officially with warranty, while it goes for around Rs. 34,000 in the grey market without warranty. The promise of cheaper hardware abroad ensures more competitive rates for those willing to forsake warranty in the interim as its more likely for the US and Europe to receive price cuts first due to their market size. The moment Europe gets a price cut, India should see one as well as the country falls under the European region for Sony.

Sony's PS4 Pro has had an interesting history in India. It launched officially in February 2017 only to be out of stock for the better part of the year presumably due to issues related to BIS clearance. There was a price hike following the Indian government's decision to increase customs duty from 10 percent to 20 percent during the Union Budget 2018 announcement, resulting in an MRP of Rs. 41,990 as opposed to the Rs. 38,990 price it sported when it was available officially.

However, it's been selling exceptionally well. Multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 under the condition of anonymity have stated that Sony's iterative console makes up around 30 to 35 percent of their total console sales. No surprise what with a strong exclusive line-up of games including Spider-Man PS4 and God of War.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.