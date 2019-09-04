The 1TB PlayStation 4 reportedly has a new MRP in India: Rs. 29,990. That's an effective price drop of nearly 11 percent, considering the PS4 was previously priced at Rs. 33,650 at the start of the year, thanks to a Goods and Services Tax (GST) cut on consumer electronics. The new Rs. 29,990 1TB PS4 (Slim) will reportedly be a three-game bundle: the 2018 critically-acclaimed God of War, the 2016 bestselling PS4 game of all time Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and the 2017 award-winning Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. This wouldn't be the first time that God of War will be offered in a bundle, but this is the first time we'll be getting this particular combination in India.

If this new 1TB PS4 bundle is the same as the ‘Mega Pack' that Sony launched in Hong Kong in August, expect to get three months of PlayStation Plus membership free with it as well. The PS4 Mega Pack was priced at HKD 2,480 (about Rs. 22,800), which means those of us in India are looking at a premium of roughly Rs. 7,000. Considering the various taxes in play, that's what we'd expect. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India to confirm the PS4 price drop and details of the new bundle, but we've yet to hear back.

The Mako Reactor was the first to bring word of the new PS4 price in India, claiming the new aforementioned 1TB PS4 bundle would be available next week on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Games The Shop among other online and offline retailers. Currently, the 1TB PS4 bundle featuring God of War, Uncharted 4, and GT Sport comes in at Rs. 28,990 on Flipkart, while the newest (available) 1TB PS4 bundle is the one with Red Dead Redemption II over on Amazon at Rs. 31,990. That makes the new offer a good one. Considering Sony India is pushing the PS4 MRP down to Rs. 29,990 with three games, expect prices of existing bundles to be slashed as well.

If you were hoping for a price cut on the 500GB PS4, that's been discontinued in India, per The Mako Reactor. Of course, leftover stocks are still available both online and offline in India, but you shouldn't bother considering it's priced similarly and the sizes of games these days. For instance, the aforementioned Red Dead Redemption II comes in at nearly 100GB. And that's just one game.

And if you were hoping to jump on the 4K bandwagon with the PS4 Pro, there's no price drop on that just yet. It retains its Rs. 38,710 MRP, though you can find it starting at Rs. 34,990 online in India. It's possible that Sony India might announce seasonal discounts around Diwali late next month, though it's more likely that said discounts will apply to the PS4 Slim, rather than the PS4 Pro.

For those in the market for the cheapest console online, the discless 1TB Xbox One S bundle — with Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves — is your best bet at Rs. 21,990 on Amazon and Flipkart. If you'd like to have the option of using discs, you'll need to fork over a thousand or more for single-game bundles. Its 4K counterpart, Xbox One X, meanwhile starts at Rs. 34,990 with zero games. Naturally, you'll get a better price if you wait for sales.

Both Sony and Microsoft are expected to announce new consoles — PS5 and Project Scarlett, as they are currently known — in 2020.