Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 Is in Final Stage of Life Cycle: PlayStation Boss

 
, 22 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
PS4 Is in Final Stage of Life Cycle: PlayStation Boss

Highlights

  • PlayStation boss hints at a 2021 PS5 launch
  • He also states that unit sales for the PS4 will taper off
  • Services revenue should make up for some of the shortfall

It appears that Sony is gearing up for the PS5, stating that the PS4 is reaching the end of its life. During the company's investor relations day or Sony IR Day as it's known, PlayStation boss John Kodera said (as per The Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki's translation) that the "PS4 is entering final phase of its life cycle, which would have negative impact to the unit, but recurring revenue via membership services etc should cushion some of that". With gaming trade show E3 less than a month away and Sony not having any plans to reveal any PS5 details, this should be deflating for PS fans expecting a new console.

That being said, don't expect the PS5 until 2021. Kodera told analysts and investors that the period until March 2021 would be when PlayStation to "crouch down once" to grow further in the future. This is contrary to what other analysts have speculated, that the PS5 would have a 2018 release date. Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong suggested the PS5 could be out before the end of 2018. In the past, Thong correctly stated that Sony would release the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, which lends some credence to his statements.

Others such as NPD analyst Mat Piscatella think otherwise. He stated that Sony’s PS4 and PS4 Pro successor isn’t due till 2020.

“2020 is what I have in my forecast. The data suggest there’s no need to do it earlier. But I’ve been surprised before so I’m as interested in this as anyone,” Piscatella said in conversation with Gamingbolt.

In addition to this, Piscatella believes that PS4 sales — which now have passed 75 million — will slow down.

Kodera also let slip that PlayStation VR (PS VR) is growing, but industry's growth is below market expectations and PS Vue - Sony's Internet TV service, is facing harder-than-expected competitions. Vue and PS VR would aim for further growth with realistic outlook he believes.

Kodera also stated that you can expect more PlayStation exclusives going forward, perhaps alluding to The Last of Us Part II and Days Gone. Not just more new IPs but successful franchises making a comeback and older IPs with a refresh or reboot as well.

 

Should you still buy a PS4?

What does this mean for you? Well, for consumers, now is as good a time as any to buy a PS4. Kodera's job is to ensure analysts and investors know what to expect for the company. And if the PS5 is anything like the PS4, you won't have too many great games to bother with for its first two years at the very least.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS4, PS5, John Kodera, Sony, PlayStation
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Netflix, Obamas Sign Multi-Year Production Deal
Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers
Best AC deals
PS4 Is in Final Stage of Life Cycle: PlayStation Boss
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy S Light Luxury With Wireless Charging, Face Unlock Launched
  2. Honor 7A, Honor 7C Set to Launch in India Today
  3. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Flipkart Apple Week Comes With Offers on iPhones, iPads, and More
  5. OnePlus 6 Review
  6. Nokia X6 Goes Out of Stock Within Seconds in First Sale
  7. OnePlus 6 Open Sale Begins on Amazon India; Also Available at Croma Stores
  8. Samsung Summer Fest Starts Tomorrow: Here Are the Top Deals
  9. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India
  10. LG Q7, Q7 Plus, Q7 Alpha Smartphones With Up to 4GB RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.