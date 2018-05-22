PS4 Is in Final Stage of Life Cycle: PlayStation Boss

It appears that Sony is gearing up for the PS5, stating that the PS4 is reaching the end of its life. During the company's investor relations day or Sony IR Day as it's known, PlayStation boss John Kodera said (as per The Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki's translation) that the "PS4 is entering final phase of its life cycle, which would have negative impact to the unit, but recurring revenue via membership services etc should cushion some of that". With gaming trade show E3 less than a month away and Sony not having any plans to reveal any PS5 details, this should be deflating for PS fans expecting a new console.

That being said, don't expect the PS5 until 2021. Kodera told analysts and investors that the period until March 2021 would be when PlayStation to "crouch down once" to grow further in the future. This is contrary to what other analysts have speculated, that the PS5 would have a 2018 release date. Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong suggested the PS5 could be out before the end of 2018. In the past, Thong correctly stated that Sony would release the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, which lends some credence to his statements.

Others such as NPD analyst Mat Piscatella think otherwise. He stated that Sony’s PS4 and PS4 Pro successor isn’t due till 2020.

“2020 is what I have in my forecast. The data suggest there’s no need to do it earlier. But I’ve been surprised before so I’m as interested in this as anyone,” Piscatella said in conversation with Gamingbolt.

In addition to this, Piscatella believes that PS4 sales — which now have passed 75 million — will slow down.

Kodera also let slip that PlayStation VR (PS VR) is growing, but industry's growth is below market expectations and PS Vue - Sony's Internet TV service, is facing harder-than-expected competitions. Vue and PS VR would aim for further growth with realistic outlook he believes.

Kodera also stated that you can expect more PlayStation exclusives going forward, perhaps alluding to The Last of Us Part II and Days Gone. Not just more new IPs but successful franchises making a comeback and older IPs with a refresh or reboot as well.

Should you still buy a PS4?

What does this mean for you? Well, for consumers, now is as good a time as any to buy a PS4. Kodera's job is to ensure analysts and investors know what to expect for the company. And if the PS5 is anything like the PS4, you won't have too many great games to bother with for its first two years at the very least.

