PS4-Exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn Sells Over 7.6 Million Units

 
, 28 February 2018
PS4-Exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn Sells Over 7.6 Million Units

Highlights

  • Horizon Zero Dawn is Sony's best-selling new IP
  • It got an expansion called Frozen Wilds
  • Sony hasn't said if the sales figures include copies bundled with PS4s

A year since its release on the PS4, open-world role-playing game Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 7.6 million units. It is Sony's best-selling new first-party franchise on the PS4 and the company claims that it reached this total with both sales on disc and digital copies.

 “We are incredibly grateful that Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds have been received so positively by so many gamers and it is a testament to the fantastic work of the entire team at Guerrilla. The combination of beautiful story-telling and great characters, with excellent gameplay mechanics, has resonated well with fans and led to this exceptional sales milestone,” said Shawn Layden, Chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios.

“We had huge ambition for Horizon Zero Dawn and as we approached the launch we knew people were excited, but to see sales of this volume is truly mind blowing. Since launch, millions of players have joined Aloy on a quest to discover the secrets of the old ones. We hope they enjoy playing Horizon Zero Dawn as much as we enjoyed making it,” said Hermen Hulst, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Guerrilla.

This should come as no surprise considering that Horizon Zero Dawn was bundled with PS4 consoles sold over the year. With the PS4 selling exceptionally well throughout the year, there's no escaping Horizon Zero Dawn. So much so that, enterprising retailers have been removing the game from PS4 bundles and selling it as a standalone purchase for a lower price, flooding the market with cheap copies of the game. While Sony hasn't stated if its 7.6 million units of Horizon Zero Dawn includes disc copies bundled with the PS4, this could very well be the case, making it a strong seller.

Despite this, we felt Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the better games of 2017. So much so that it found a mention in our best games of 2017 list.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.


 
 

