PS4 Games Diwali Sale: Sony India Said to Cut Prices by 20–40 Percent

In a repeat of its Diwali promotional tactic, Sony India has reportedly dropped (maximum retail) prices for a bunch of PlayStation 4 games, by Rs. 500 in most cases, Rs. 1,000 for a select few, and Rs. 1,500 for one title: Days Gone. Those discounts amount to 20–40 percent. The PS4 games Diwali sale will reportedly run till October 10. Other titles on sale include Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War (2018), Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Detroit: Become Human, Bloodborne, Shadow of the Colossus, The Last of Us, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition among others.

The Mako Reactor was the first to report on the new development. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for confirmation and we will update this story when we hear back. Here's the full list of PS4 games that have been discounted by Sony India for its Diwali sale.

PS4 games at Rs. 999 for Diwali sale in India

Bloodborne — Rs. 1,499 previously

God of War III Remastered — Rs. 1,499 previously

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — Rs. 1,499 previously

Infamous: Second Son — Rs. 1,499 previously

The Last of Us — Rs. 1,499 previously

LittleBigPlanet 3 — Rs. 1,499 previously

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — Rs. 1,499 previously

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End — Rs. 1,499 previously

Until Dawn — Rs. 1,499 previously

PS4 games at Rs. 1,499 for Diwali sale in India

Blood and Truth VR — Rs. 2,499 previously

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition — Rs. 1,999 previously

Detroit: Become Human — Rs. 2,499 previously

God of War (2018) — Rs. 2,499 previously

Minecraft — Rs. 1,999 previously

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) — Rs. 1,999 previously

Shadow of the Colossus — Rs. 2,499 previously

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — Rs. 1,999 previously

PS4 games at Rs. 1,999 for Diwali sale in India

Marvel's Spider-Man — Rs. 2,499 previously

PS4 games at Rs. 2,499 for Diwali sale in India

Days Gone — Rs. 3,999 previously

Thanks to Amazon and Flipkart's discounting practices, most of these PS4 games are already available at prices either close to or below Sony India's discounted rates. For instance, Days Gone is at Rs. 2,000 on Amazon already. And with both Amazon and Flipkart kicking off their own Diwali sales towards of the September, it's possible that those prices might fall further, as a combination of multiple factors. Our advice would be to add items to your wishlist and turn on alerts. And then pick up a copy wherever you get the best price from.