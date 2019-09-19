Technology News
PS4 Games Diwali Sale: Sony India Said to Cut Prices by 20–40 Percent

And this is before Amazon and Flipkart start their own sales.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 11:09 IST
PS4 Games Diwali Sale: Sony India Said to Cut Prices by 20–40 Percent

Photo Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man MRP down from Rs. 2,499 to Rs. 1,999
  • Days Gone PS4 price in India cut by Rs. 1,500
  • Amazon, Flipkart offer some titles at a better price already

In a repeat of its Diwali promotional tactic, Sony India has reportedly dropped (maximum retail) prices for a bunch of PlayStation 4 games, by Rs. 500 in most cases, Rs. 1,000 for a select few, and Rs. 1,500 for one title: Days Gone. Those discounts amount to 20–40 percent. The PS4 games Diwali sale will reportedly run till October 10. Other titles on sale include Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War (2018), Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Detroit: Become Human, Bloodborne, Shadow of the Colossus, The Last of Us, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition among others.

PS4 Price in India Drops to New Low, Sony Confirms

The Mako Reactor was the first to report on the new development. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for confirmation and we will update this story when we hear back. Here's the full list of PS4 games that have been discounted by Sony India for its Diwali sale.

PS4 games at Rs. 999 for Diwali sale in India

  • Bloodborne — Rs. 1,499 previously
  • God of War III Remastered — Rs. 1,499 previously
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — Rs. 1,499 previously
  • Infamous: Second Son — Rs. 1,499 previously
  • The Last of Us — Rs. 1,499 previously
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 — Rs. 1,499 previously
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — Rs. 1,499 previously
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End — Rs. 1,499 previously
  • Until Dawn — Rs. 1,499 previously

PS4 games at Rs. 1,499 for Diwali sale in India

  • Blood and Truth VR — Rs. 2,499 previously
  • Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition — Rs. 1,999 previously
  • Detroit: Become Human — Rs. 2,499 previously
  • God of War (2018) — Rs. 2,499 previously
  • Minecraft — Rs. 1,999 previously
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) — Rs. 1,999 previously
  • Shadow of the Colossus — Rs. 2,499 previously
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — Rs. 1,999 previously

PS4 games at Rs. 1,999 for Diwali sale in India

  • Marvel's Spider-Man — Rs. 2,499 previously

PS4 games at Rs. 2,499 for Diwali sale in India

  • Days Gone — Rs. 3,999 previously

Thanks to Amazon and Flipkart's discounting practices, most of these PS4 games are already available at prices either close to or below Sony India's discounted rates. For instance, Days Gone is at Rs. 2,000 on Amazon already. And with both Amazon and Flipkart kicking off their own Diwali sales towards of the September, it's possible that those prices might fall further, as a combination of multiple factors. Our advice would be to add items to your wishlist and turn on alerts. And then pick up a copy wherever you get the best price from.

Further reading: PS4, Sony India, Days Gone, Spider Man, God of War, Minecraft, PUBG, Uncharted, Detroit Become Human, Bloodborne, Shadow of the Colossus, The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn
PS4 Games Diwali Sale: Sony India Said to Cut Prices by 20–40 Percent
