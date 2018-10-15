NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4 Games at Rs. 999 With Sony India Diwali Offer: Here's the Full List

, 15 October 2018
Highlights

  • Specific games are now Rs. 999 instead of Rs. 1,499
  • Others are now Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 2,499
  • This scheme is from October 16 to November 1

Select PS4 games in India have received a price cut to Rs. 999 as a part of Sony's Diwali offers. While past PS4 game schemes have seen certain titles have an effective Rs. 999 price point, this time around Sony has made their prices a flat Rs. 999 per game for titles that usually retail for Rs. 1,499. This limited time offer is valid from October 16 to November 1. So if you were looking to buy cheap PS4 games, you may want to hold off until this comes into effect. This limited time offer will be available on Amazon IndiaFlipkartGames The Shop, Sony Centres, and most offline game stores as well.

PS4 games for India at Rs. 999

  • Bloodborne
  • Driveclub
  • Infamous Second Son
  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

You can already pick up some of these games like Uncharted 4, which has been available for under Rs. 999. In addition to this, Sony will be dropping price on games that cost Rs. 2,499 to Rs. 1,499. All in all, it seems like a mix of the company's Back to School and Days of Play offers from earlier in the year.

PS4 games at Rs. 1,499 in India

  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Driveclub VR

Aside from games, PS VR sees a price drop to Rs. 25,990 instead of Rs. 37,990 and comes with Driveclub VR and PlayStation Worlds on disc, this is the revised PS VR not the first version. PS VR-exclusive Firewall: Zero Hour gets a discount too from Rs. 7,290 to Rs. 4,990. According to several retailers Gadgets 360 spoke to, stock isn’t uniformly spread across the country so don't expect every local store to have pricing in line with this at the same time. These discounts join the price cut on the PS4 DualShock 4 controller.

In the lead up to Diwali, Sony has dropped the price of the PS4 controller to Rs. 3,990 instead of the usual Rs. 4,990. This is the first price drop for the DualShock 4 in recent memory. What's more is, it's not limited to the standard black controller either. The red, blue, gold, silver, and a new blue camouflage variant will also see a price cut to Rs. 3,990. As always, we’ve got in touch with the company for comment and will update the story if we hear from it.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

