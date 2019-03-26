PS4 Game Digital Code India Sales to End from April 1: Sony

PS4 game digital code sales will end in India from April 1. Sony India confirmed this development to Gadgets 360 following a leaked memo to US retailers that stated PS4 game digital codes would no longer be supplied. Previously, game stores and sources in the supply chain speaking to us on the condition of anonymity said that they had not heard anything from Sony regarding this, going as far as to state that the firm was squarely focussed on its upcoming exclusive, Days Gone. What this means is, your options going forward would include PS Store prepaid cards of varying denominations, virtual currency for games like FIFA 19, Apex Legends, and Fortnite.

"We can confirm that as of April 1st, 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment will no longer offer full games through SIE's Global Digital at Retail program," a representative of Sony India told Gadgets 360. "This decision was made in order to continue to align key businesses globally. To support full games and premium editions, SIE will introduce increased denominations at select retailers. DLC, add-ons, virtual currency, and season passes will still be available."

While the loss of PS4 game digital codes would be felt by retailers in the country, the ongoing sale of downloadable content (DLC) and add-ons are welcome.

Several game stores have confirmed strong sales for Spider-Man PS4 DLC codes, partly due to the game's rabid fan base.

"We don't see the lack of digital game codes a problem if Sony decides to curtail them as disc sales have been strong," an Amazon seller tells Gadgets 360 on condition of anonymity. "However if a game picks up like Spider-Man PS4 did, and if Sony kills off DLC code sales, we could have a problem. More than half of my customers ended up buying DLC codes of the game from me."

Sony itself has stated that around 70 to 80 percent of PS4 owners globally connect to the Internetwith India being considerably less than that, though with the advent of high quality games and easy access to digital codes, this might be changing.

