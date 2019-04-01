Technology News

PS4-Exclusive Driveclub Online Servers to Shut on March 31, 2020

, 01 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PS4-Exclusive Driveclub Online Servers to Shut on March 31, 2020

Driveclub may have had a rough launch but had a warm reception in India

Highlights

  • Driveclub servers close next year
  • The game won't be available for purchase from August 31
  • It is one of Sony's best-selling games

Sony has announced that popular PS4 racing game Driveclub won't be available for purchase on the PS Store from August 31. And on March 31, 2020 servers will shut down permanently, killing off any possibility of online play. Other affected titles include Driveclub VR and Driveclub Bikes. They will still be playable offline in single-player though there's a wealth of online-only features tied to these games. These include the ability to create your own events, compete in leaderboards, share stats, player progress, represent your club online (effectively killing off the 'club' aspect of the title) in multiplayer or use your season pass online.

"Online servers for Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes will shut down on 31st March 2020, 23:59 BST. All online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. You will still be able to play and enjoy these games in single player offline modes," a post from Sony reads.

"PlayStation will cease selling Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes and all DLC and season passes related to those games from 31st August 2019, at 23:59 BST," the company stated.

It's a disturbing state of affairs that highlights the perils of games that have a large part of their appeal connected to online services. Consumers are left at the whims and fancies of companies who could, at anytime, deny access to a product you rightfully purchased.

Driveclub's closure will most definitely hit its many fans in India. Industry sources peg the PS4 install base at 400,000 consoles. While Driveclub was released in India late due to Sony switching distributors, it sold consistently well. This was in part thanks to the popularity of the racing genre and its low MRP.

Furthermore, it was bundled with a large number of PS4 consoles sold in India. All of this has resulted in a userbase of close to 100,000 according to multiple retailers. For context, games like FIFA 18 do around 50,000 units between both grey and official sellers, sources say. This potentially makes Driveclub one of the best-selling PS4 games in India if not the best-selling. Makes sense when you consider its international popularity as well.

Sony's move however, would leave many a fan with only partial access to one of the better racing games of the generation. Tragic when you consider that Microsoft still supports servers for legacy titles like Forza Horizon 1.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS4, PS Store, Sony, Driveclub, Driveclub VR, Driveclub Bikes
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscriptions Official, Prime Plus Is Cheaper on iOS Than Android
Pricee
PS4-Exclusive Driveclub Online Servers to Shut on March 31, 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infinix Hot S3X
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  3. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
  4. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  5. Game of Thrones Season 8 Will Be Simulcast on Hotstar in India
  6. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  7. Google Camera App Update Brings Dark Mode Support, UI Tweaks
  8. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. Redmi Go Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.