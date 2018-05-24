PS4 DualShock 4 Is the Best-Selling Controller of All Time: Report

Sony's PS4 DualShock 4 controller is the best-selling controller. This was revealed in a recent report from research company NPD Group (via ResetEra) that broke down sales of video games, consoles, accessories, and gaming hardware for April 2018. In addition to this, it stated that spending on controllers has increased by 7 percent in April 2018 compared to a year ago and is 23 percent up year to date. The PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black was April's top-selling accessory and remains the best-selling accessory year to date. The PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black is now the all-time best-selling gamepad in dollar sales.

With over 75 million PS4 consoles sold worldwide, it's safe to say that the DualShock 4's sales is just as good the world over. What's interesting is that NPD singles out the black version. This implies that it could be selling even better if other editions are considered.

The DualShock 4 isn't the only bright spot in Sony's sales. the PS4 was the best-selling console in April and remains the best-selling console hardware platform year to date, surpassing the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. It generated the highest April unit sales for the month since the Nintendo Wii in April 2009 and the highest April dollar sales for a console since Nintendo Wii in April 2008.

Furthermore, sales of headsets grew by 89 percent in April 2018 compared to a year ago with headset spending increased by 80 percent. NPD noted the Xbox One Ear Force Stealth 600 Wireless Headset from Turtle Beach is the best-selling headset for both April 2018 as well as 2018 year to date.

