PS4 Digital Game Refunds Can Be Claimed Within 14 Days of Purchase: Sony

Sony has changed its PS Store refund policy to allow for PS4 digital game refunds within 14 days of purchase. This also includes DLC, full games, themes, avatars, and season passes. However there's a catch. Sony states that if you have started to download or stream purchased content, you can't get a refund unless its faulty. Which could alleviate issues with games like Anthem which has reportedly been crashing PS4 consoles.

"After purchasing this type of content through PlayStation Store, you have 14 days from purchase to request a refund to your wallet on PlayStation Network. If you started to download or stream the purchased content you are not eligible for a refund unless the content is faulty," reads the support page on the official PlayStation site. "To request a refund for Games, DLC, add-ons content, please contact PlayStation support."

Players would also be able to request a refund at anytime up until the release date of a game. And if it was purchased post-release, a refund can be requested 14 days after the date of purchase.

This follows the announcement of Sony curtailing the online service to several of its PS4 games including Driveclub.

"Online servers for Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes will shut down on 31st March 2020, 23:59 BST. All online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. You will still be able to play and enjoy these games in single player offline modes," a post from Sony reads.

"PlayStation will cease selling Driveclub, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes and all DLC and season passes related to those games from 31st August 2019, at 23:59 BST," the company stated.

