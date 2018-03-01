Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PS4-Exclusive Detroit: Become Human Release Date Announced

 
, 01 March 2018
PS4-Exclusive Detroit: Become Human Release Date Announced

Highlights

  • Detroit: Become Human is out on May 25
  • It should cost Rs. 3,999 in India
  • Developer Quantic Dream claims to have pushed the PS4 to its limit

PS4-exclusive Detroit: Become Human finally has a release date. Developed by Quantic Dream, the studio behind Heavy Rain and Beyond Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human release date is May 25. Billed as a neo-noir thriller, Quantic Dream's Writer and Director David Cage took to Sony's PlayStation Blog to reveal more details. Particularly in terms of what you can expect in terms of graphics and image quality.

"In order to depict the world of Detroit, we have also developed the most spectacular 3D engine we have ever created," Cage claims, stating that the team tried pushing PS4 hardware to the maximum.

"We tried to push the limits of the PS4 as far as we could, with hundreds of highly realistic characters, full performance capture, scenes featuring crowds, all with a level of quality that we had never reached before. We have also imagined a new way of playing a story entirely based on direct game play: discover the unique features of androids, be in the shoes of an investigator, chase deviants on rooftops, interrogate suspects, fight, all in direct control and in the context of a complex story where any of your choices may have consequences," his post continues.

Like most Sony games, Detroit: Become Human price is $60 in the US and Rs. 3,999 in India on disc. Sony hasn't announced any special editions for the game just yet. Though we won't be surprised if we see a reveal of a Detroit: Become Human special edition closer to release.

Further reading: David Cage, PS4, PS4 Pro, Quantic Dream, Quantic Dream price, Quantic Dream release date
PS4-Exclusive Detroit: Become Human Release Date Announced
 
 

