PS4 Days of Play Limited Edition Console Announced

Sony has revealed yet another special edition PS4 console. Dubbed the Days of Play Limited Edition PS4, it's a blue and gold PS4 Slim that comes with a gold PlayStation symbol design placed at the centre of the top surface and a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller which also features PlayStation controller icons on the touchpad. The PS4 Days of Play Limited Edition price is $300 in US ( around Rs. 20,300 for 1TB only) and 200 Euros in Europe (almost Rs. 23,500 for 500GB only) and it has a release date of June 8 in the US and Europe. No India release date or price has been announced just yet.

In addition to this, Sony has revealed a host of discounts from June 8 to June 18 on the PS Store to celebrate Days of Play, its yearly sales promotion. These include discounts on God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, and Gran Turismo Sport to name a few. At the time of writing this story, pricing for each and every game hasn't been made available yet though Sony has a small list of what to expect for Europe and US. India Days of Play discounts should follow what Europe gets as that's the region India falls under for Sony.

Aside from games, hardware such as PS VR and DualShock 4 controllers see discounts as well for US and Europe. It's yet to be revealed if India would receive something similar. In the past, Days of Play discounts for India was restricted to PS Store digital purchases alone. It will be interesting to see if this changes this year, more so when you consider the increase in PS4 sales in India with God of War's release. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

"It is great to see Days of Play returning in 2018. For us it’s all about thanking the fans – making sure they get the chance to play the latest blockbusters or enjoy completely new or enhanced experiences on PlayStation," said Jim Ryan, Deputy President and Head of Global Sales and Marketing on the PlayStation blog.

"This year even more PlayStation products will be offered at a great value, along with launching a Limited Edition PS4, designed especially for Days of Play. It’s the passionate community which makes PlayStation the best place to play and Days of Play is our way of helping people discover new experiences and play more."

