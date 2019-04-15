PS4-Exclusive Days Gone Download Size, Day One Patch Revealed

PS4-exclusive Days Gone download size is 67GB and there's a day one patch as well according to a report from German site Playfront. While the size of its day one patch is unknown at this juncture, it consists of tweaks and bug fixes, the site claims. Hopefully it isn't that big. Days Gone is a game set in post-pandemic US and has you in the role of Deacon St. John, a biker thrown into a world rife with the undead and violent human clans.

Days Gone's release date is April 26 the world over and like most recent PS4 exclusives, there are limited edition variants of the game, though Playfront's download size details emerged from a press kit it obtained from Sony.

The Days Gone Collector's Edition India price is Rs. 9,499 and the price for the Special Edition is Rs. 4,999. Retailers have said that the quantities for these versions of Sony's post-apocalyptic open-world PS4 exclusive are limited. No surprise when you consider the situation with Spider-Man PS4 and God of War — while standard editions of those games were available aplenty, the more expensive editions were not.

According to Days Gone Creative Director John Garvin, Days Gone will take 30 hours to complete. That's just as much as God of War and Final Fantasy XV. In fact he claimed it could even take longer than that depending on your choices which could lead to different outcomes and experiences.

"The golden path is going to take you about 30 hours, but it's going to take you a lot longer than that because things are going to happen to you along the way depending on how careful you are and how much you pay attention," Garvin said in an interview with Game Informer.

Furthermore, Days Gone lets you build encampments and improve your bike as you progress through the game. Plus, there are dynamic weather changes unlike games such as The Last of Us that shift through predetermined seasons.

Days Gone was first announced at E3 2016, with zombie games not being as popular as they used to be, will Days Gone be able to find its audience?

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.