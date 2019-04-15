Technology News
  Days Gone Collector's and Special Edition India Price, Release Date Revealed

Days Gone Collector's and Special Edition India Price, Release Date Revealed

15 April 2019
Days Gone Collector's and Special Edition India Price, Release Date Revealed
Highlights

Days Gone Collector's Editions is Rs. 9,499

Days Gone Special Edition is Rs. 4,999

Both version come with a steelbook case

The Days Gone PS4 release date is April 26 and in the run up to that, Sony has informed retailers that the Days Gone Collector's and Special Edition versions will be available in India. Pre-orders for these variants go live on sites like Games the Shop, Amazon India, and Flipkart this week. The Days Gone Collector's Edition India price is Rs. 9,499 and the price for the Special Edition is Rs. 4,999. Retailers have said that the quantities for these versions of Sony's post-apocalyptic open-world PS4 exclusive are limited. No surprise when you consider the situation with Spider-Man PS4 and God of War — while standard editions of those games were available aplenty, the more expensive editions were not.

Days Gone Collector's Edition

  • Days Gone Statue
  • Steelbook Case
  • 6 Days Gone Collector's Pins
  • Physical and Digital Art Book
  • Physical and Digital Original Soundtrack
  • Days Gone Patch
  • 4 Decals
  • In-Game Monkey Wrench Skill Unlock
  • Three In-Game Drifter Bike Skins
  • Days Gone Dynamic Playstation 4 Theme

Days Gone Special Edition

  • Steelbook Case
  • Physical and Digital Art Book
  • Physical and Digital Original Soundtrack

According to Days Gone Creative Director John Garvin, Days Gone will take 30 hours to complete. That's just as much as God of War and Final Fantasy XV. In fact he claimed it could even take longer than that depending on your choices which could lead to different outcomes and experiences.

"The golden path is going to take you about 30 hours, but it's going to take you a lot longer than that because things are going to happen to you along the way depending on how careful you are and how much you pay attention," Garvin said in an interview with Game Informer.

Furthermore, Days Gone lets you build encampments and improve your bike as you progress through the game. Plus, there are dynamic weather changes unlike games such as The Last of Us that shift through predetermined seasons.

Days Gone was first announced at E3 2016, with zombie games not being as popular as they used to be, will Days Gone be able to find its audience?

Comments

Further reading: Days Gone, PS4
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Days Gone Collector's and Special Edition India Price, Release Date Revealed
