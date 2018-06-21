Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Effect: PS4 May Get Crossplay Soon

 
, 21 June 2018
Highlights

  • Crossplay could come to PS4 soon
  • A PSN ID name change option is also on the cards
  • PS Now downloads may be on the way too

In a post-Fortnite world Sony is standing firm on no PS4 crossplay publicly. Although it appears that the company may be revving up attempts to introduce PS4 crossplay. In addition to this, it may also bring the option to let users change their PSN ID names, and even bring the previously rumoured PS Now download function to the PS4 as well. According to an "internal report" acquired by gaming blog The Loot Gaming, all of these features could make it to the PS4 by the end of the fiscal year citing flagging console sales as a reason for this.

"Sony is listening. An internal report has indicated that by the end of this fiscal year, April 2019, console crossplay will come to PS4. There are two reasons behind it. One is that console sales are going to decline; despite PS4’s continuing success, we are nearing the end of the generation. Crossplay is expected to be the norm going forward. By activating it now, Sony has nothing to lose. The PS4 software line up will continue to introduce new buyers to the ecosystem and crossplay will be used as a mechanism to keep them rather than as a reason for people to leave," writes The Loot Gaming's Adam Llewellyn.

 

Furthermore, the site claims that Sony will include the framework for users to change their PSN ID name but it won't be enabled until PlayStation Experience 2018 that's in December and is being done as "preparation for the next console generation."

Finally, the report suggests that PS Now will get a download option, effectively allowing users to play PS3 and PS2 games on the PS4 with no need for a persistent Internet connection. This is being done to combat Xbox Game Pass and is expected with a September update to the PS4.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

