PS4 500 Million Limited Edition DualShock 4 Controller Coming to India

The PS4 500 Million Limited Edition DualShock 4 controller has an India release date and price. You'll be able to buy this special variant of the PS4 controller from September 1 at a price of Rs. 5,960. Pre-orders for the PS4 500 Million Limited Edition DualShock 4 controller are now live on certain online sites such as Games the Shop. Usual suspects like Flipkart and Amazon should have it soon enough. It has a dark blue translucent design with a copper PS symbol, designed to complement the PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition Console.

Although the price of Rs. 5,960 is steep when you consider the standard DualShock 4 goes for around Rs. 1,200 less. Though it's fair when you take into account that it costs EUR 64 (around Rs. 5,000) in Europe - the market India falls under for Sony. Meanwhile in the US, the controller is going for as high as $100 (around Rs. 7,000) thanks to rampant scalping.

Sony's PS4 DualShock 4 controller is the best-selling controller. This was revealed in a recent report from research company NPD Group (via ResetEra) that broke down sales of video games, consoles, accessories, and gaming hardware for April 2018. In addition to this, it stated that spending on controllers has increased by 7 percent in April 2018 compared to a year ago and is 23 percent up year to date. The PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black was April's top-selling accessory and remains the best-selling accessory year to date. The PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black is now the all-time best-selling gamepad in dollar sales.

With over 75 million PS4 consoles sold worldwide, it's safe to say that the DualShock 4's sales is just as good the world over. What's interesting is that NPD singles out the black version. This implies that it could be selling even better if other editions are considered.

What is the PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition Console India price and release date?

As for the PS4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition Console, multiple sources in the supply chain suggest that it would be making its way to India too, though a date and price is yet to be finalised. Considering that the console has a 2TB drive and is a rare, numbered variant, don't expect it to be cheap or available widely.

Usually, Sony India has been exceptionally proactive with bringing PS4 bundles and accessories to India and this should make it as well. That said, Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

