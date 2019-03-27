PlayStation VR Sales Hit 4.2 Million Worldwide: Sony

Sony has announced that the PlayStation VR headset (PS VR) has sold 4.2 million units worldwide. While this figure might be a whole more than what the competition such as HTC and the Facebook-owned Oculus has achieved, it only means 4.58 percent of all PS4 owners bothered with PS VR when you take into account the last reported PS4 lifetime to date sales figure of 91.6 million back in January of this year. The PS VR sales milestone was announced in a post on the official PlayStation blog.

"We're also very excited to reveal that we have officially sold-through more than 4.2 million PS VR systems worldwide as of March 3, 2019. We'd like to thank our fans for the amazing support for helping us achieve the milestone," said PlayStation's Director of Social Media Sid Schuman.

Previously, Sony has announced that the PS4 and PS4 Pro have sold through over 91.6 million units globally. Between November 19, 2018 and December 31, 2018 more than 5.6 million PS4 and PS4 Pro units were sold.

Furthermore, Spider-Man PS4 sold 9 million copies worldwide from September 9, 2018 to November 25, 2018 across both disc and digital downloads. We're no experts, but it seems that Sony has had a very lucrative holiday season with the PS4 family of consoles selling strong despite debuting five years ago. It's possibly proof that while neither console has the best specifications, a strong library of games makes the PS4 or PS4 Pro worth considering for most gamers.

As for India, the PS4 has been the number one console in the country since it's launch. The widely accepted install base for the PS4 in India sits in the range of 380,000 to 400,000 units including grey market sales as well as the limited PS4 Pro sold via various channels (official or otherwise) sold till date, which has seen it surpass the PS3 with which only mustered 350,000 units in its lifetime.

