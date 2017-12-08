Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

PlayStation Plus Prepaid Membership Card Now Available in India

 
08 December 2017
PlayStation Plus Prepaid Membership Card Now Available in India

Highlights

  • Sony has officially released PS Plus membership cards for India
  • At the moment only three month subscriptions are available
  • It is priced at Rs. 1,899

PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) is Sony’s service that allows for online multiplayer, cloud saves, and access to games each month for a fee. Since the PlayStation Store’s India launch back in 2010, one of the biggest pain points has been that Sony hasn’t fully supported every payment method available, to the extent where not all debit and credit cards work on the PS Store in India. This meant using PS Plus in India was painful for many. Not any more.

Specialist games store Games The Shop has listed the PS Plus three month membership card for Rs. 1,899. Compared to buying it digitally, you’re paying Rs. 20 more, which isn’t too much considering you don’t have to worry about your credit or debit card working on the PS Store or not.

 

“At the moment we don't have a release date for PS Plus or PSN top up cards. Frankly speaking its still work we're trying to carry out from a taxation issue,” PlayStation India head Robert Fisser told Gadgets 360 last year. “So once something changes in that, where the method of delivery can change, then hopefully we can bring that announcement in and we can do that.”

This means Sony has worked out its concerns regarding taxation and this paves the way for PSN prepaid cards in various rupee denominations. This option has existed in other countries since the PS Store’s international launch almost ten years ago. We’ve reached out to Sony India to find out if PSN prepaid cards would be coming to India as well as one month and one year PS Plus subscription cards, and will update this story the moment we hear from the company.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Games The Shop, PlayStation Network, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Store, PS3, PS4, PSN, PSN cards, PSN cards India, PS Plus, PS Plus India Price, PS Plus prepaid card, PS Plus prepaid card India, PS Store, PS Vita, Sony India
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

