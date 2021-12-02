Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS Plus December 2021 Free Games Include Godfall, Mortal Shell, Lego DC Super Villains

PS Plus December 2021 Free Games Include Godfall, Mortal Shell, Lego DC Super-Villains

Sony will also allow PS VR owners to add three titles to their library for free before January 3.

By David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2021 12:54 IST
PS Plus December 2021 Free Games Include Godfall, Mortal Shell, Lego DC Super-Villains

Photo Credit: Sony

Godfall: Challenger Edition will feature post-game content with three modes and maxed-out characters

Highlights
  • The latest PlayStation Plus titles will be available from December 7
  • Three PS VR titles are free as part of the platform’s 5th anniversary
  • Gamers will have to add these titles to their library before January 3

PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 have been officially announced, bringing three titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gamers this month. PS Plus subscribers can look forward to Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains, which will be available from December 7. In addition to the PlayStation Plus games for the month, PS4 and PS5 players will also have access to PlayStation VR titles such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall until January 3 as part of the platform's fifth anniversary.

Sony announced the list of PS Plus December games in a blog post, along with the PlayStation VR titles. However, PS5 and PS4 users will have to add these games to their library before January 3, according to the company.

Godfall: Challenger Edition

The first game announced as part of December's PlayStation Plus lineup is Godfall: Challenger Edition, which will be available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users. The fantasy action role-playing game (RPG) features hand-to-hand combat and brings three modes featuring maxed-out characters and post-game content with three modes - Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. This means that gamers will not be able to access the original Godfall title's campaign as part of the Challenger Edition, which will require a purchase of the Deluxe Edition.

Mortal Shell

Next up is Mortal Shell, the single-player RPG set in the future that will feel familiar to gamers who have played Dark Souls. The game features a protagonist that can inhabit "shells" or bodies in a world where humanity has withered away. Gamers must fight and utilise these shells with skills like hardening (in the absence of shields) and survive and win battles, in order to complete the game.

Lego DC Super-Villains

Finally, the last game available to PlayStation Plus subscribers is Lego DC Super-Villains, available for PlayStation 4. The game allows players to create their own super-villain and play alongside The Joker, Harley Quinn, as well as other villains from the Injustice League, and roam around the DC universe in the open-world game. Players will have to discover what the Justice Syndicate (a new group of superheroes) is up to, after the disappearance of the Justice League.

November's PlayStation Plus lineup included titles like Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Sony is now reminding PlayStation Plus subscribers that these titles will soon be unavailable. Gamers who have not yet added these titles to their library must do so before Monday, December 6, according to the company.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Advertisement
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PS Plus, Sony, PlayStation, PS Plus December games
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
    Samsung Galaxy A33 Among Other Galaxy A-Series Phones Tipped to Get IP67 Water-Resistant Builds in 2022
    Android Auto Update to Bring Smart Replies Feature, Digital Car Key, Always-On Music Button, More

    Related Stories

    PS Plus December 2021 Free Games Include Godfall, Mortal Shell, Lego DC Super-Villains
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
    2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
    3. OnePlus 10 Series Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
    5. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
    6. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
    7. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
    8. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
    9. Uber Rides Can Now Be Booked via WhatsApp in India: All Details
    10. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
    #Latest Stories
    1. OnePlus RT India Price Tipped, 8GB RAM Variant Said to Retail at Rs. 39,999
    2. Vivo S12 Pro Specifications Tipped to Include 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter
    3. Tesla Cyberquad for Kids With 24 Km Range, Crybertruck-Inspired Design Launched
    4. Reddit Gets New Real-Time Features Including Live Voting and Comments Count, Typing Indicators, More
    5. Hawkeye Episode 3: Is Maya’s Uncle Wilson Fisk From Daredevil?
    6. iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Kickstarts With 'The Grind' Mini Tournament
    7. YouTube Premium Users Get Listening Controls on Android, iOS: Report
    8. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
    9. Volatility Is Colossal: Vladimir Putin Calls for Greater Crypto Monitoring, Regulation
    10. Google Photos for Android Gets New Memories Collections, Fresh Widget
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com