PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 have been officially announced, bringing three titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gamers this month. PS Plus subscribers can look forward to Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains, which will be available from December 7. In addition to the PlayStation Plus games for the month, PS4 and PS5 players will also have access to PlayStation VR titles such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall until January 3 as part of the platform's fifth anniversary.

Sony announced the list of PS Plus December games in a blog post, along with the PlayStation VR titles. However, PS5 and PS4 users will have to add these games to their library before January 3, according to the company.

Godfall: Challenger Edition

The first game announced as part of December's PlayStation Plus lineup is Godfall: Challenger Edition, which will be available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users. The fantasy action role-playing game (RPG) features hand-to-hand combat and brings three modes featuring maxed-out characters and post-game content with three modes - Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. This means that gamers will not be able to access the original Godfall title's campaign as part of the Challenger Edition, which will require a purchase of the Deluxe Edition.

Mortal Shell

Next up is Mortal Shell, the single-player RPG set in the future that will feel familiar to gamers who have played Dark Souls. The game features a protagonist that can inhabit "shells" or bodies in a world where humanity has withered away. Gamers must fight and utilise these shells with skills like hardening (in the absence of shields) and survive and win battles, in order to complete the game.

Lego DC Super-Villains

Finally, the last game available to PlayStation Plus subscribers is Lego DC Super-Villains, available for PlayStation 4. The game allows players to create their own super-villain and play alongside The Joker, Harley Quinn, as well as other villains from the Injustice League, and roam around the DC universe in the open-world game. Players will have to discover what the Justice Syndicate (a new group of superheroes) is up to, after the disappearance of the Justice League.

November's PlayStation Plus lineup included titles like Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Sony is now reminding PlayStation Plus subscribers that these titles will soon be unavailable. Gamers who have not yet added these titles to their library must do so before Monday, December 6, according to the company.

