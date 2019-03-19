PS Plus Annual Subscription Gets a 25 Percent Discount in India

Sony has discounted the price of its PlayStation Plus subscription service in India. PS Plus' 12-month subscription will cost Rs. 3,329 from March 15 to March 26, down from the regular price of Rs. 4,439. This works out to a 25 percent discount on Sony PS Plus price in India. This offer is available if you buy a PS Plus subscription card via offline retailers and via the Games The Shop website. Yes, you can buy a PS Plus subscription now and add 12 months to your current subscription. Once you buy a 12-month subscription card, you can redeem the code on PlayStation Store.

This offer is limited to annual subscriptions for PlayStation Plus right now, so you won't get a discount on shorter PS Plus subscriptions. At the moment, a three-month subscription to PS Plus costs Rs. 1,869, which means the annual subscription at the discounted rate offers better value for money. You can buy this here.

If you have a PlayStation 4, you will need a PS Plus subscription to play games with your friends online. Without a subscription, you can download games, updates, themes, and items from the PlayStation Store, but you won't be able to play multiplayer games or online multiplayer modes in certain games.

Should you get a PS Plus subscription, you also get two PS4 games for free every month and that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and The Witness in March 2019. Note that these games will be available in your library only as long as your PS Plus subscription is active. You also get 100GB of cloud storage with PlayStation Plus, which you can use to store saved games and move them from one console to another.

If you choose to play a game on a friend's PS4, you can import your cloud saves via PS Plus and take back game progress to your own console easily. This is a lot more convenient than using a USB pen drive to store your saved games. For those who play online games on PS4, a PS Plus subscription is a must. However, there's a wealth of offline single-player games on the console such as Yakuza 0, Persona 5, God of War, and Spider-Man, so not everyone needs a PS Plus subscription to enjoy great games.

