At E3 2018 we saw both Microsoft and EA wax eloquent about services such as Xbox Game Pass and Origin Access. Sony's subscription and streaming service, PS Now may be getting added functionality to keep it competitive. According to members on the PlayStation subreddit, a new feature that allows users to download games via PS Now has been spotted. It was noticed by those on popular gaming forum ResetEra for a game called Alpha Protocol that was released on the PS3. It was being played on the PS4 via PS Now. If true, it means PS Now subscribers may not have to resort to streaming their games, instead they would be able to play them locally. It could also finally allow PS4 owners a way to play PS3 and PS2 games locally without a fast, persistent Internet connection.

Right now though, Sony hasn't commented on this new feature just yet. If present across games on PS Now, it could make for an interesting about face considering its comments about backwards compatibility last year.

"When we've dabbled with backwards compatibility, I can say it is one of those features that is much requested, but not actually used much," said Sony’s Head of Global Sales and Marketing Jim Ryan in an interview. "That, and I was at a Gran Turismo event recently where they had PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 games, and the PS1 and the PS2 games, they looked ancient, like why would anybody play this?"

