Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Prince of Persia Remake From India, Scott Pilgrim Re Release, and More at Ubisoft Forward

Prince of Persia Remake From India, Scott Pilgrim Re-Release, and More at Ubisoft Forward

In addition to free upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and three new games.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 September 2020 11:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Prince of Persia Remake From India, Scott Pilgrim Re-Release, and More at Ubisoft Forward

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Highlights
  • Prince of Persia remake out January 21, 2021
  • Scott Pilgrim game to re-release later in 2020
  • Free upgrade for Rainbow Six Siege on PS5, Xbox Series

Ubisoft had a slew of announcements to make at Thursday's Ubisoft Forward, including a remake of 2003's Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, the return of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, and a free next-gen upgrade for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Additionally, it revealed three new IPs that will be released between October and February 2021: a VR space exploration game called AGOS, a Greek mythology epic from the makers of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and an extreme sports multiplayer playground set in the American national parks. And lastly, we got more details on the upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion and Just Dance 2021. Here's everything you need to know.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Release date: January 21, 2021
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store and Uplay+)
Price: €40 (about Rs. 3,500) suggested retail price

Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai are working on this remake of the 2003 original, which Ubisoft claims is its “first ever full-scale remake”, developed with the Anvil game engine. It will allegedly have a “fresh approach” to combat, puzzles, and the game's central feature: time rewind. You will get to witness cinematic sequences made from the ground up and play from new camera angles.

And it has the first Prince of Persia game from 1989 hidden inside it, which you'll be able to unlock during your journey. Some things stay the same: Yuri Lowenthal is the voice and actor for the titular Prince. He is joined by Supinder Wraich, who plays Princess Farah.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Release date: November / December 2020
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Switch, and PC (Ubisoft Store and Uplay+)
Price: €15 (about Rs. 1,300)

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Ubisoft is bringing back the beloved 2D arcade-style beat 'em up game that was inspired by both the graphic novel and the Edgar Wright movie. Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O'Malley delivered the retro cut-scenes for the game, with Paul Robertson working on the 8-bit animation, and Anamanaguchi as the composer.

It will also include access to the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells downloadable content (DLC). Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition will allow you to play co-op with three friends locally or online.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege free upgrade

Release date: 2020
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X and S
Price: Rs. 1,999 or free

Rainbow Six Siege is turning into one of the few truly cross-gen games as it arrives on PS5 and the Xbox Series family in 4K or up to 120fps later in 2020. Not only will your existing progress and in-game content cross over if you upgrade to next-gen consoles, you will also be able to play across devices within the same umbrella. That means PS4 and PS5 owners can play together, as can those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X or Series S.

And better yet, Rainbow Six Siege is free on PS5 and Xbox Series family for those who already own it. Fro those that don't own it, it will still cost as much on next-gen consoles as it does now on PS4 and Xbox One. If you've been meaning to pick it up, it's currently on sale at Rs. 599 on PlayStation and Microsoft Store.

Aiden Pearce and Stormzy in Watch Dogs: Legion

Release date: October 29
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, and PC (Epic Games, Ubisoft Store and Uplay+). Xbox Series X and S on November 10, and PS5 later
Price: Rs. 3,999 or $44 (about Rs. 3,200)

The original Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pearce and British musician Stormzy are comign to the next Watch Dogs game. Stormzy will ask players for help in a special mission that involves his new album Heavy Is the Head. Pearce arrives as part of the Season Pass as a fully-playable character and a dedicated story arc.

Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass also offers a story expansion, more DedSec missions, and three more heroes in addition to Pearce. And oh, the original Watch Dogs: Complete Edition. Season Pass available with more expensive editions of Watch Dogs: Legion.

Nine new tracks for Just Dance 2021

Release date: November 12
Platforms: PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X later
Price: Rs. 2,999 (PS4 and Xbox), Rs. 3,499 (Switch)

The nine new tracks announced for Just Dance 2021 include “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Without Me” by Eminem, “Till The World Ends” by The Girly Team, “The Weekend” by Michael Gray, “Samba de Janeiro” by Ultraclub 90, “Runaway (U & I)” by Galantis, “Bailando” by Paradisio Ft. DjPatrick Samoy, “Dibby Dibby Sound” by DJ Fresh & Jay Fay Ft. Ms Dynamite, and “Boy, You Can Keep It” by Alex Newell.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Release date: December 3
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and Uplay+)
Price: Rs. 3,999 or $44 (about Rs. 3,200)

The next game from the makers of Assassin's Creed Odyssey — Ubisoft Quebec — is an open world action adventure that borrows heavily from Greek mythology. You play as winged demigod Fenyx on “a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse.” On your journey, you will face the likes of Cyclops, Minotaur, and Medusa. And you will be helped by weapons such as the Sword of Achilles, Bow Odysseus, and Wings of Daidalos. Formerly known as Gods & Monsters.

Riders Republic

Release date: February 25, 2021
Platforms: PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store and Uplay+)
Price: Rs. 3,999 or $44 (about Rs. 3,200)

Following on from the mixed reception to Steep, Ubisoft Annecy is going back to the world of extreme sports with Riders Republic, which brings in more variety: biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting and rocket wing suiting. Locations include the American National Parks: Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain and Grand Teton.

Riders Republic will offer multiple modes where you can team up or against friends. More than 20 players will be seen at one time on current-gen consoles, and over 50 on next-gen consoles.

AGOS: A Game of Space

Release date: October 28
Platforms: Oculus Rift, HTV Vive and Vive Cosmos, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality
Price: TBA

The third and final new game announced at Ubisoft Forward is a VR space exploration adventure that will send you on an interstellar journey across eight stellar systems. You play as an AI guiding the last ship to leave Earth in search of a new habitable planet. You will need to scavenge resources, unlock technologies, build space probes, upgrade your ship, and face what space throws at you as you look for a new home.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prince of Persia, Prince of Persia The Sands of Time, Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake, Ubisoft Pune, Ubisoft Mumbai, Scott Pilgrim vs the World The Game, Rainbow Six Siege, Watch Dogs Legion, Just Dance 2021, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft Quebec, Riders Republic, Ubisoft Annecy, AGOS A Game of Space, Ubisoft
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Monitoring Launched

Related Stories

Prince of Persia Remake From India, Scott Pilgrim Re-Release, and More at Ubisoft Forward
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  3. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  4. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  5. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Recharge Plan With 2GB Data, 28 Days Validity
  7. Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  10. Toshiba Smart TV Range to Launch in India on September 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple One Subscription Bundles Spotted in Apple Music App Code: Report
  2. Reliance Denies Plans to Sell $20-Billion Retail Arm Stake to Rival Amazon
  3. Realme 7 OTA Update Brings August 2020 Security Patch, Camera Improvements, More
  4. Prince of Persia Remake From India, Scott Pilgrim Re-Release, and More at Ubisoft Forward
  5. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
  6. Twitter Expands Misinformation Rules Ahead of US Election
  7. Android 11 (Go Edition) Arrives, With 20 Percent Faster App Launch Experience
  8. Reliance Said to Approach Jio Platforms Backers to Invest in Retail Arm
  9. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (32-Inch) to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com