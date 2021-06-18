Technology News
  • Pokemon Unite Is a New MOBA Game Coming to Nintendo Switch in July; Android, iOS Release Set for September

Pokemon Unite Is a New MOBA Game Coming to Nintendo Switch in July; Android, iOS Release Set for September

Pokemon Unite is being developed by The Pokemon Company and Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 June 2021 14:56 IST
Pokemon Unite Is a New MOBA Game Coming to Nintendo Switch in July; Android, iOS Release Set for September

Pokemon Unite will feature 5v5 battles

Highlights
  • Pokemon Unite does not have an exact release date yet
  • The game will feature 19 Pokemon at launch
  • Pokemon Unite supports cross-platform gameplay

Pokemon Unite is a new MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game coming to Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. It will be the first game in this genre set in the Pokemon universe. Pokemon Unite was first announced in June last year and has now finally received a release timeline. The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch next month and on Android, iOS in September. A short trailer was also shared on the game's official YouTube channel, showing glimpses of the gameplay.

Pokemon Unite will bring 5-on-5 team battles in an arena, a setup that MOBA players will be familiar with. A typical match will involve catching wild Pokemon, levelling up and evolving your Pokemon, and defeating your opponent who is trying to do the same. You will also have to earn more points than the opposing team within the allotted time to secure a win. The trailer shows lane and jungle gameplay, along with showcasing some unique Pokemon abilities.

As of now, it has a roster of 19 Pokemon and developers will most likely add more in the future. There will be over 15 types of Held items that will improve a Pokemon's stats. There are also various battle items that players or trainers can use to support their Pokemon. Defeating wild Pokemon will give Aeos energy that has to be collected and deposited into the opponents' goal zones. The team with the most deposited points at the end wins.

The game is being developed by The Pokemon Company and Tencent Games' TiMi Studios. It will release on Nintendo Switch next month, though there is no exact release date. Android and iOS users will be able to experience it starting September. Pokemon Unite will support cross-platform play between Switch and mobile devices. It will add support for French, German, Italian, and Spanish languages later this year.

Additionally, a report by The Verge states Pokemon Unite will also support cross-progression that means players can use their Pokemon Trainer Club account or Nintendo Account on multiple devices and retain the progress they have made on any device.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Pokemon Unite, Nintendo Switch, Pokemon, MOBA, Tencent, The Pokemon Company
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Meet Improves Hand Raising Feature, Will Automatically Lower Raised Hand When Speaker Is Done

