Pokemon Unite, the franchise's first multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, has been released for Android and iOS platforms on Wednesday, September 22. The latest offerings from The Pokemon Company and TiMi Studios is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases just like any other mobile game. Earlier, Pokemon Unite was only available on Nintendo Switch. The game offers full cross-platform support. In Pokemon Unite, two teams of five players will compete to earn points by collecting Pokemon.

Pokemon Unite game offers 5-on-5 team battles in an arena — a setting already familiar to regular MOBA players. It will involve catching wild Pokemon, ranking up and evolving your Pokemon, and defeating the opponent. Players win by scoring the most points within the allotted time.

The launch of Pokemon Unite was announced through a blog post by game producer Masaaki Hoshino. Users can download the game via Google Play and App Store.

Pokemon Unite offers full cross-platform support and account linking capability across mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. Also, the game has added Unite Squads, allowing Trainers to team up with squad mates. Pokemon Unite brings a second battle pass with all-new cosmetic items, including new Holowear with special visual effects. New limited spectator mode features and support for more languages are also introduced in the game. As per the blog post, Trainers can anticipate new battle passes, themed events, and other compelling content to make Pokemon Unite even more fun and rewarding. Hoshino confirmed that a new mode of play is also under development that's designed to level the playing field for all Trainers, regardless of their held items' grades.

Pokemon Unite was launched for Nintendo Switch back in July this year. Later, the company tweeted last week that it has achieved over nine million downloads. To celebrate this landmark, the company is planning to award a free gift of 2,000 Aeos tickets to Pokemon Unite players starting September 29.