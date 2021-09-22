Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Pokemon Unite — First MOBA Game in the Franchise — Launched for Android, iOS

Pokemon Unite — First MOBA Game in the Franchise — Launched for Android, iOS

Pokemon Unite is free-to-play for all and offers cross-platform play.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 September 2021 18:39 IST
Pokemon Unite — First MOBA Game in the Franchise — Launched for Android, iOS

Pokemon Unite was launched for Nintendo Switch in July

Highlights
  • Pokemon Unite comes with optional in-game purchases on both app stores
  • Pokemon Unite brings 5-on-5 team battles in an arena
  • Pokemon Unite offers support for multiple new languages

Pokemon Unite, the franchise's first multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, has been released for Android and iOS platforms on Wednesday, September 22. The latest offerings from The Pokemon Company and TiMi Studios is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases just like any other mobile game. Earlier, Pokemon Unite was only available on Nintendo Switch. The game offers full cross-platform support. In Pokemon Unite, two teams of five players will compete to earn points by collecting Pokemon.

Pokemon Unite game offers 5-on-5 team battles in an arena — a setting already familiar to regular MOBA players. It will involve catching wild Pokemon, ranking up and evolving your Pokemon, and defeating the opponent. Players win by scoring the most points within the allotted time.

The launch of Pokemon Unite was announced through a blog post by game producer Masaaki Hoshino. Users can download the game via Google Play and App Store.

Pokemon Unite offers full cross-platform support and account linking capability across mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. Also, the game has added Unite Squads, allowing Trainers to team up with squad mates. Pokemon Unite brings a second battle pass with all-new cosmetic items, including new Holowear with special visual effects. New limited spectator mode features and support for more languages are also introduced in the game. As per the blog post, Trainers can anticipate new battle passes, themed events, and other compelling content to make Pokemon Unite even more fun and rewarding. Hoshino confirmed that a new mode of play is also under development that's designed to level the playing field for all Trainers, regardless of their held items' grades.

Pokemon Unite was launched for Nintendo Switch back in July this year. Later, the company tweeted last week that it has achieved over nine million downloads. To celebrate this landmark, the company is planning to award a free gift of 2,000 Aeos tickets to Pokemon Unite players starting September 29.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pokemon Unite, Pokemon, Pokemon Games, TiMi Studios, The Pokemon Company
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 6 Pro Hands-On Video Surfaces Online; Launch Date Tipped Once More
Oppo F19s Launch Date in India Set for September 27, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition ‘Coming Soon’

Related Stories

Pokemon Unite — First MOBA Game in the Franchise — Launched for Android, iOS
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  3. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
  4. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  5. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  6. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  7. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch: Details Here
  10. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. HP 11-inch Tablet PC With a Flippable Camera Launched; New Devices With Windows 11 Compatibility Announced
  2. Nokia G50 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo F19s Launch Date in India Set for September 27, Oppo Reno 6 Pro Diwali Edition ‘Coming Soon’
  4. Pokemon Unite — First MOBA Game in the Franchise — Launched for Android, iOS
  5. Chrome 94 Released for Android, macOS, Windows, Linux: What's New
  6. Google Pixel 6 Pro Hands-On Video Surfaces Online; Launch Date Tipped Once More
  7. Facebook Overpaid $5 Billion in FTC Fine to Protect Mark Zuckerberg, Shareholders Reportedly Allege in New Lawsuit
  8. Dogecoin for Tickets After Bitcoin and Ethereum? AMC Theatres CEO Tweets Poll
  9. Netflix, Roald Dahl Story Company Join Hands to Bring Iconic Classics in 'Creative New Ways'
  10. Flipkart Xtra Launched to Onboard Individuals as Delivery Executives Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com