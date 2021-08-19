Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Pokemon Unite Opens Pre Registration for Android, iOS Devices; Launching on September 22

Pokemon Unite Opens Pre-Registration for Android, iOS Devices; Launching on September 22

Pokemon Unite players will get Pikachu Unite licence and new Holowear as incentives for pre-registration.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 August 2021 17:03 IST
Pokemon Unite Opens Pre-Registration for Android, iOS Devices; Launching on September 22

Photo Credit: Pokemon

Pokemon Unite players would need to complete pre-registration by October 31 to avail incentives

Highlights
  • Pokemon Unite is getting two new characters — Mamoswine and Sylveon
  • The game was released for Nintendo Switch on July 21
  • Pokemon Unite is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game

Pokemon Unite multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is releasing for Android and iOS platforms on September 22. The game is currently available for pre-registration and users who will pre-register for the game will get additional bonus content if certain conditions are met. Pokemon Unite was released for Nintendo Switch on July 21. There are two more Pokemons being added to the game soon. Pokemon Unite is the first game in the MOBA genre set in the Pokemon universe.

The news for the pre-registration for Pokemon Unite was announced through a blog post. The MOBA game will be released for Android and iOS devices on September 22. Users can pre-register for the game via Google Play store and Apple App Store.

The developer also announced that if Pokemon Unite receives 2,500,000 pre-registrations, participants will receive a Pikachu Unite licence. If the game receives 5,000,000 pre-registrations, participants will receive a special Holowear in the form of Festival Style: Pikachu. If the pre-registration thresholds are met, participants can claim the incentives by logging in before 7:59am PDT (8:29pm IST) on October 31.

Pokemon Unite has also announced Mamoswine and Sylveon as new characters that players will be available for players soon. The MOBA genre game has a total of 19 Pokemons in the roster currently.

Nintendo Switch players will receive a Zeraora Unite licence as a special gift by logging in to their account. Notably, if users log in to their mobile device using their Nintendo Switch account, they will be able to use the Zeraora Unite licence when Pokemon Unite releases on the mobile platforms.

The MOBA genre game will bring 5-on-5 team battles in an arena. A typical match comprises of catching a wild Pokemon, levelling up and evolving the Pokemon and defeating an opponent. Players win by earning more points than their opponent in the stipulated time.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pokemon, Pokemon Unite, Android, iOS, MOBA, Tencent, The Pokemon Company
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo X70 Series May Launch Alongside Tablets, Smartwatches; Vivo X70 Pro+ Purportedly Gets Certified in China

Related Stories

Pokemon Unite Opens Pre-Registration for Android, iOS Devices; Launching on September 22
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone, Android Models
  4. Moto E-Series Smartphone Renders Allegedly Appear Online
  5. Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice Now Available on Alexa
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. iPhone 13 — Alongside Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 — May Launch Next Month
  8. Eternals Final Trailer Answers the Thanos Question, Introduces Deviants
  9. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  10. Redmi 10 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 Portable SSD With Up to 1,050MBps Transfer Speeds Launched in India
  2. Google Fined by Russia — Again — for Failing to Remove Banned Content
  3. Facebook Horizon Workrooms VR Remote Work App Launched, Touted as a Step to the 'Metaverse'
  4. Pokemon Unite Opens Pre-Registration for Android, iOS Devices; Launching on September 22
  5. Vivo X70 Series May Launch Alongside Tablets, Smartwatches; Vivo X70 Pro+ Purportedly Gets Certified in China
  6. Skyrim's Iconic 'You're Finally Awake' Intro Broken Down by Game Developer
  7. Mi Band 6 With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26; New Mi Notebook Said to Be Rebadged RedmiBook Pro 15
  8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition With ROG Remix Sampler Launched in India
  9. Netflix Rolls Out Spatial Audio Support for iPhone, iPad: All You Need to Know
  10. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Offers Hacker Top Security Job, Insists on Him Keeping $500,000 Reward
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com