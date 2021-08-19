Pokemon Unite multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is releasing for Android and iOS platforms on September 22. The game is currently available for pre-registration and users who will pre-register for the game will get additional bonus content if certain conditions are met. Pokemon Unite was released for Nintendo Switch on July 21. There are two more Pokemons being added to the game soon. Pokemon Unite is the first game in the MOBA genre set in the Pokemon universe.

The news for the pre-registration for Pokemon Unite was announced through a blog post. The MOBA game will be released for Android and iOS devices on September 22. Users can pre-register for the game via Google Play store and Apple App Store.

The developer also announced that if Pokemon Unite receives 2,500,000 pre-registrations, participants will receive a Pikachu Unite licence. If the game receives 5,000,000 pre-registrations, participants will receive a special Holowear in the form of Festival Style: Pikachu. If the pre-registration thresholds are met, participants can claim the incentives by logging in before 7:59am PDT (8:29pm IST) on October 31.

Pokemon Unite has also announced Mamoswine and Sylveon as new characters that players will be available for players soon. The MOBA genre game has a total of 19 Pokemons in the roster currently.

Nintendo Switch players will receive a Zeraora Unite licence as a special gift by logging in to their account. Notably, if users log in to their mobile device using their Nintendo Switch account, they will be able to use the Zeraora Unite licence when Pokemon Unite releases on the mobile platforms.

The MOBA genre game will bring 5-on-5 team battles in an arena. A typical match comprises of catching a wild Pokemon, levelling up and evolving the Pokemon and defeating an opponent. Players win by earning more points than their opponent in the stipulated time.