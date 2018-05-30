Pokemon Quest for Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS Announced

Aside from lifting the lid on Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee, Nintendo also announced Pokemon Quest. It's a free-to-start action game for the Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. It's available on the Nintendo Switch as a download via the eShop right now - May 29. Pokemon Quest download size is 221MB and the Pokemon Quest release date for Android and iOS will be in June. As for the game itself, it takes place on Tumblecube island which Nintendo claims is "filled with hidden treasure and items". Pokemon in Pokemon Quest have a boxy appearance and you can customise and build base camps to attract new Pokemon to add to your team. Trainers can take three Pokemon into battle but with a twist. Instead of the usual turn-based combat, Pokemon Quest limits your control of your Pokemon to tapping attack metres once full. Otherwise, the Pokemon go at it on their own.

"Take on the help of Pokemon originally discovered in the Kanto region in the new Pokemon Quest game! In this free-to-start Pokemon entry you can search for treasure, battle bosses, and more," tweeted the official Nintendo account.

Since this is a free-to-start game, there are three downloadable packs available for purchase to enhance the experience. Details are as follows.

The Pokemon Quest Expedition pack

Cooking pot: Increases the number of dishes you can cook at the same time by one.

Poke Ball Model: Increases the number of PM Tickets received as a service for members by 20.

Perfect Pair Statue: Increases the maximum battery charges by one.

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonuses: PM Tickets 100 and Lv. 1 Nidoran with a special move.

Cost: $4.99 (around Rs. 340).

The Pokemon Quest Great Expedition pack

Cooking pot: Increases the number of dishes you can cook at the same time by one.

Great Ball Model: Increases the number of PM Tickets received as a service for members by 30.

Eevee Arch: Increases the maximum battery charges by one.

Lapras Pool : Doubles the chances of attracting multiple Pokémon with your cooking.

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonuses: PM Tickets 100 and Lv. 1 Lapras with a special move.

Cost: $9.99 (around Rs. 680).

The Pokemon Quest Ultra Expedition pack

Cooking pot: Increases the number of dishes you can cook at the same time by one.

Ultra Ball Model: Increases the number of PM Tickets received as a service for members by 40.

Pikachu Arch: Increases the maximum battery charges by one.

Gengar Balloon: Doubles the drop rate of all ingredients.

Snorlax Lounger: Doubles the Exp. received from expeditions.

This DLC also includes the following one-time bonuses: PM Tickets 100 and Lv. 1 Snorlax with a special move.

Cost: $18 (around Rs. 1,220).

