Before we get Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo is bringing Pokemon Quest to Android and iOS. This follows the game's release on the Nintendo Switch last month. The Pokemon Quest release date for Android and iOS is June 28. You can pre-register for the game now on both platforms. In order to play Pokemon Quest on Android you will need Android OS 4.4 or higher and at least 2GB RAM. On the iOS side of things, your device should support iOS 9 or higher though Nintendo cautions the "may not function properly on iPhone 5 and other devices that are not compatible with iOS 11". Pokemon Quest download size is 352.6MB on iOS.

It doesn't seem to need a persistent, always online Internet connection like past Nintendo efforts such as Super Mario Run. Reason being, the game's description only mentions online connectivity when interacting with its in-game store:

"A poor internet connection when communicating with the server from within the game, such as when you're buying items from the shop, can lead to your data becoming corrupted or lost. Please make sure you are in a location with good reception when using features that rely on an internet connection. If communication is lost momentarily, you may be able to resume play in some cases by trying again a short time later. Please note that we're unable to assist you if you experience problems due to communication errors."

Like most smartphone games these days, it's free-to-play with micro-transactions. Pokemon Quest takes place on Tumblecube island which Nintendo claims is "filled with hidden treasure and items". Pokemon in Pokemon Quest have a boxy appearance and you can customise and build base camps to attract new Pokemon to add to your team. Trainers can take three Pokemon into battle but with a twist. Instead of the usual turn-based combat, Pokemon Quest limits your control of your Pokemon to tapping attack metres once full. Otherwise, the Pokemon go at it on their own.

In our Pokemon Quest review for the Nintendo Switch we stated that Pokemon Quest is a welcome distraction. It’s not a fully-fledged, feature-complete entry in the series, but it does enough to warrant your attention, even if for a little while.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.