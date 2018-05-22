Pokemon for Nintendo Switch could feature integration with Pokemon Go according to the latest rumours surrounding the yet to be announced game. In addition to this, it will have Pokemon from the Kanto region, much like Pokemon Go. This comes after it has been suggested that the next Pokemon games are Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo insider Emily Rogers stating that the next batch of Pokemon games could have a lot more in common with Pokemon Go.

The source of this latest piece of information comes from 4chan with screenshots of a thread discussing what the next Pokemon game will contain posted to Twitter. Other details include an online hub for players, a mechanic for catching Pokemon similar to Pokemon Go, rewards in-game and in Pokemon Go for linking the two, a new accessory to be used in both games, and an announcement soon with a release this year.

The new game could have two editions - Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee. According to a report from Nintendo-focussed gaming site, Nintendo Everything (via ResetEera) it's been discovered that domains for these two possible titles - PokemonLetsGoPikachu.com and PokemonLetsGoEevee.com were registered by CSC Corporate Domains. The same company is listed as the registrar of Pokemon.com as well. Considering the abundance of rumours around a new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch, this could very well point to it. Hopefully Nintendo makes an announcement soon enough.

Previously, it was speculated that we could see an announcement for a new Nintendo Switch Pokemon game this month. It could forsake the traditional trappings of previous games on the Nintendo 3DS for a format not too dissimilar to Pokemon Go. However, like traditional Pokemon titles, expect two versions. The reason for Pokemon on Nintendo Switch to take cues from Pokemon Go has to with the tremendous success seen by the latter. So much so that long-time developer Game Freak has taken notice and is looking at ways to improve on it.

