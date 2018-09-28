Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee for the Nintendo Switch aren't your traditional Pokemon games. Rather they have more in common with Pokemon Go. During its reveal it was thought you'd need to move your Nintendo Switch around when using it in handheld mode to catch Pokemon. This is not the case it seems. According to Nintendo, you won't need to use motion controls or physical gestures when playing Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee in handheld mode.

"Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee do not require players to use motion controls or physical gestures when in handheld mode," Nintendo stated to IGN. "Instead, players can use the joystick on the left Joy-Con controller to aim and press the A button to throw a Poke Ball. The simulated throwing motion associated with the Joy-Con controllers or Poke Ball Plus are intended to enhance the gameplay experience, but are not required to play these games."

Nintendo also claimed that "there is no function to turn off motion controls," but "this does not impact that player’s ability to use the buttons and joysticks to play the game in handheld mode."

In terms of gameplay, wild Pokemon battles don't exist in the Let's Go games although you can square off against multiple trainers. One of the reasons for choosing Eevee was the Pokemon's popularity over the years. In Pokemon Yellow, your rival used Eevee and it's been used as a partner to Pikachu. Speaking of Pokemon specifics, you can gain access to a new special Pokemon if you link Pokemon Go to Pokemon Let's Go via Bluetooth.

That said, there are other ways Pokemon Go and Let's Go will interface although they haven't been elaborated just yet although if you play both you will be rewarded. Event items earned in Pokemon Go such as Ash's hat will not carry over to either Let's Go game.

In addition to this, there are no plot differences between either game and you won't be able to evolve your partner Pokemon although you can catch other Eevee and Pikachu in the wild. The ability to transfer items from Go to Let's Go opens up halfway through the game and you'll be able to do it freely after that. You can also partake in mini-games when transferring Pokemon over. The games are out on November 16.

