Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee Could Be the First Nintendo Switch Pokemon Games

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee Could Be the First Nintendo Switch Pokemon Games

 
, 16 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee Could Be the First Nintendo Switch Pokemon Games

Highlights

  • Domains for Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee were registered
  • This was done by the same company that registered Pokemon.com
  • It hints to new Pokemon games, possibly on the Nintendo Switch

It appears that Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee could be the first Nintendo Switch Pokemon games. According to a report from Nintendo-focussed gaming site, Nintendo Everything (via ResetEera) it's been discovered that domains for these two possible titles - PokemonLetsGoPikachu.com and PokemonLetsGoEevee.com were registered by CSC Corporate Domains. The same company is listed as the registrar of Pokemon.com as well. Considering the abundance of rumours around a new Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch, this could very well point to it. Hopefully Nintendo makes an announcement soon enough.

Previously, noted insider Emily Rogers stated that we could see an announcement for a new Nintendo Switch Pokemon game this month. It could forsake the traditional trappings of previous games on the Nintendo 3DS for a format not too dissimilar to Pokemon Go. However, like traditional Pokemon titles, expect two versions. The reason for Pokemon on Nintendo Switch to take cues from Pokemon Go has to with the tremendous success seen by the latter. So much so that long-time developer Game Freak has taken notice and is looking at ways to improve on it.

 

"In July 2016, Pokemon Go launched, and became a massive phenomenon, having been downloaded more than 500 million times worldwide by the end of that year. Then, by 2017, overall download numbers increased to over 750 million a year. This all leads to a much bigger question: What lessons should Game Freak and Nintendo learn from Pokemon Go’s success? How could Switch benefit from Pokémon Go’s success, and how could Pokemon Go benefit from Switch’s success?" a post on Roger's blog reads.

She goes on to hint that we could see Pokemon Go accessories for the Nintendo Switch as well.

"After all, it was Nintendo who released Pokemon Go Plus, a bluetooth wearable device, developed by Nintendo’s Platform Technology Division, that allows players to enjoy the game without looking at their smartphone. Would Nintendo ever dare to create more Pokemon Go accessories like that — possibly even for the Switch?" her post continues.

This does make sense when you consider that the outgoing Nintendo CEO did suggest that the company is looking at ways to extend the Nintendo Switch's lifespan with accessories. Rogers teases that the "naming/branding for this year’s Pokemon Switch title (there’s two versions) might raise a few eyebrows."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pokemon Go, Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu, Pokemon Lets Go Eevee, Pokemon Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Stars, Nintendo Switch
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Honor 7A to Launch Alongside Honor 7C in India on May 22, Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
Best AC deals
Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee Could Be the First Nintendo Switch Pokemon Games
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Nokia X6 With 19:9 Display, Dual Cameras & iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  3. Airtel Now Offers 'Truly Unlimited' Experience for Prepaid Subscribers
  4. OnePlus 6 Accessories Leak Ahead of Today's Launch With Prices
  5. OnePlus 6 Launch Event Set to Start: Live Updates
  6. Nokia X6 Launch Expected Today, Teased to Sport iPhone X-Like Notch
  7. Realme 1 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  8. Realme 1 With Up to 6GB RAM Launched in India to Take on Redmi Note 5
  9. Amazon Summer Sale: The Best Offers You Can Grab on the Last Day
  10. OnePlus 6 India Launch Offers Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.