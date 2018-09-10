Pokemon Let's Go Nintendo Switch Limited Bundles Revealed

With Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee slated for a November 16 release date it's only natural for Nintendo to announced limited edition Nintendo Switch hardware to mark the occasion. On November 16 you'll be able to buy two Pokemon Let's Go limited bundles. They include a Nintendo Switch Pikachu and Eevee Edition console, a Poke Ball Plus accessory, and pre-installed digital versions of Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Pokemon Let's Go Eevee. The Pokemon Let's Go Nintendo Switch limited edition price is $400 (around Rs. 29,000). These are Nintendo's first limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles for the West. The last one was exclusive to Japan, a Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch console that sold out in seconds.

In terms of gameplay, wild Pokemon battles don't exist in the Let's Go games although you can square off against multiple trainers. One of the reasons for choosing Eevee was the Pokemon's popularity over the years. In Pokemon Yellow, your rival used Eevee and it's been used as a partner to Pikachu. Speaking of Pokemon specifics, you can gain access to a new special Pokemon if you link Pokemon Go to Pokemon Let's Go via Bluetooth.

That said, there are other ways Pokemon Go and Let's Go will interface although they haven't been elaborated just yet although if you play both you will be rewarded. Event items earned in Pokemon Go such as Ash's hat will not carry over to either Let's Go game.

In addition to this, there are no plot differences between either game and you won't be able to evolve your partner Pokemon although you can catch other Eevee and Pikachu in the wild. The ability to transfer items from Go to Let's Go opens up halfway through the game and you'll be able to do it freely after that. You can also partake in mini-games when transferring Pokemon over. Controls for catching Pokemon in handheld mode have you moving the console around and pressing a button. No touchscreen support although it does use the Switch's gyroscope.

