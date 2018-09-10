NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pokemon Let's Go Nintendo Switch Limited Bundles Revealed

, 10 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Pokemon Let's Go Nintendo Switch Limited Bundles Revealed

Highlights

  • These are the first limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles for the West
  • They will be available from November 16
  • They cost $400 (around Rs. 29,000)

With Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee slated for a November 16 release date it's only natural for Nintendo to announced limited edition Nintendo Switch hardware to mark the occasion. On November 16 you'll be able to buy two Pokemon Let's Go limited bundles. They include a Nintendo Switch Pikachu and Eevee Edition console, a Poke Ball Plus accessory, and pre-installed digital versions of Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Pokemon Let's Go Eevee. The Pokemon Let's Go Nintendo Switch limited edition price is $400 (around Rs. 29,000). These are Nintendo's first limited edition Nintendo Switch consoles for the West. The last one was exclusive to Japan, a Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch console that sold out in seconds.

In terms of gameplay, wild Pokemon battles don't exist in the Let's Go games although you can square off against multiple trainers. One of the reasons for choosing Eevee was the Pokemon's popularity over the years. In Pokemon Yellow, your rival used Eevee and it's been used as a partner to Pikachu. Speaking of Pokemon specifics, you can gain access to a new special Pokemon if you link Pokemon Go to Pokemon Let's Go via Bluetooth.

That said, there are other ways Pokemon Go and Let's Go will interface although they haven't been elaborated just yet although if you play both you will be rewarded. Event items earned in Pokemon Go such as Ash's hat will not carry over to either Let's Go game.

In addition to this, there are no plot differences between either game and you won't be able to evolve your partner Pokemon although you can catch other Eevee and Pikachu in the wild. The ability to transfer items from Go to Let's Go opens up halfway through the game and you'll be able to do it freely after that. You can also partake in mini-games when transferring Pokemon over. Controls for catching Pokemon in handheld mode have you moving the console around and pressing a button. No touchscreen support although it does use the Switch's gyroscope.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pokemon, Pokemon Lets Go, Pokemon Lets Go Eevee, Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu, Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Lets Go Nintendo Switch consoles
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro Teaser Invite Confirms Kirin 980 SoC, AI Features
Billion Capture Plus
Pokemon Let's Go Nintendo Switch Limited Bundles Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6.1-Inch LCD Model's Pricing Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch
  2. How to Check PNR Status and Live Train Status Using WhatsApp
  3. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
  5. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch, Amazfit Cor Fitness Band Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  8. OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 2 Brings UI Improvements: How to Download
  9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Seems Set for Global Launch, as Mi 8 Pro
  10. BSNL Rs. 155 Recharge Now Available to All Users, Offers 34GB Data
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.